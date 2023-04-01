Trump’s tax cuts

added to US debt

I’ve heard a rumor that Donald Trump is going to pick Rep. Jeff Van Drew for his running mate. Another dummy Trump can manipulate. His position on wind power is as bad as anyone could have.

Many states take advantage of wind power, many countries have taken advantage of it. Holland has used it for centuries.

Lost in the woods is a perfect running mate, for the chief of lost in the woods -- Trump.

Trump fixed everything with his big accomplishment of lowering taxes for the rich. His tax cuts are about $1.9 trillion of the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt. This was his great accomplishment.

His second term is better since Trump thinks he won. He hasn’t done anything people will have to cover up, his supporters hooray for the people who have better sense, to elect a dud.

Leon Manel

Bridgeton

A.C. needs street signs

for visiting drivers

Driving in Atlantic City is a joke; however, I am not laughing. Where are the street signs? Do they not want people to visit this city?

Sadly, this situation has not changed since I visited the city some years ago. I will use an expression my first pastor used to use: "Get with the program!"

Rev. Thomas S. Donio

Hammonton