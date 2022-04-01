Voice of the People, April 1, 2022

Prohibit casino smoking for people’s health

A recent news account spoke of a report commissioned by the Casino Association of New Jersey predicting that prohibiting smoking in casinos would dramatically hurt business. As the New Jersey government relations director of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, I assure you this claim is false.

When smoking was temporarily prohibited in New Jersey’s casinos, business skyrocketed. Increasingly casinos are going smoke-free including the new one planned for New York City. New Jerseyans also overwhelmingly support smoke-free casinos.

A recent poll released by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network shows that: by a 2-1 margin voters support (60%) permanently prohibiting smoking indoors at New Jersey casinos and just 30% oppose; and New Jersey voters by 7-in-10 voters (70%) would prefer to visit a smoke-free casino to one that allows smoking.

We must also protect the health of those working in casinos. For far too long New Jersey’s over 22,000 casino workers have been forced to choose everyday between their health and a paycheck. Nearly 9-in-10 voters (89%) agree that casino workers have the right to breathe clean, smoke-free air. Smoke-free casinos are good for public health and good for business and New Jersey voters agree that it is time to make all casinos smoke-free.

State leaders must protect the health of all New Jerseyans and visitors to the state by prohibiting smoking in casinos.

Jade Bechelli

Cherry Hill

Bans on packaging made of hypocrisy

Now New Jersey is ending the use of single use plastic and paper bags. Wasn’t it the same scientists and left wing environmentalists who were screaming that we had to stop using paper, to protect the rain forests and trees throughout the country in the 1970s and 1980s, and told us we should be using plastics?

The same left leaning politicians who demand we stop using single-use plastic bags, and plastic forks, knives and spoons, never say or do anything to stop the production of bottled water, bottled soda, bottled juice and bottled milk. There are plastic bottles in our lakes and oceans, but these politicians never mention it because bottled water companies probably own these politicians.

David Barsky

Atlantic City