Voice of the People, April 1, 2021

No more Strathmere condos
Regarding the recent story, “Sleepy Strathmere upset about proposed hotel project”:
Growing up in Strathmere, I lived in two of the buildings pictured in the article.
My grandparents owned what is now the motel and lived there for almost 30 years, running Strathmere’s second post office and a real estate and building and loan business there. My parents owned the house across the street with the picket fence.
The building is decrepit and needs to go, but I’m not crazy about the proposal. Four stories is too much for Strathmere. Scaled back to a two-story hotel plus the parking level, it would be a nice addition if it could be legally prohibited from conversion to condos.
Strathmere has a summertime parking problem and too many condos now.
It certainly does not need more condos crammed onto that lot.
Ken Weaver
Egg Harbor Township
Vaccine poorly distributed
I am a senior citizen in Atlantic City who has been trying to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine. I recently signed in to a scheduling system and thought I finally had a shot at an appointment. I started out having 260 fewer people ahead of me than the available number of appointments. So far, so good. The posted FAQs say that each person can only schedule one appointment per registration.
However, as the process proceeded to count down the available appointments, the number of appointments available dropped faster than the number of people ahead of me. In the end, there were still over 660 people ahead of me and no appointments.
Somehow, almost 950 appointments disappeared from the system. It would appear that some people were managing to schedule multiple appointments, in violation of the rules, and likely for people who do not qualify for this stage of the vaccinations.
The state and county are failing in their duty to properly distribute the vaccines, and should investigate the problem and prosecute anyone who is defrauding the system and cheating the elderly, the infirm and first responders out of getting vaccinated.
John Patrick Duffy
Atlantic City