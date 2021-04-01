Voice of the People, April 1, 2021

No more Strathmere condos

Regarding the recent story, “Sleepy Strathmere upset about proposed hotel project”:

Growing up in Strathmere, I lived in two of the buildings pictured in the article.

My grandparents owned what is now the motel and lived there for almost 30 years, running Strathmere’s second post office and a real estate and building and loan business there. My parents owned the house across the street with the picket fence.

The building is decrepit and needs to go, but I’m not crazy about the proposal. Four stories is too much for Strathmere. Scaled back to a two-story hotel plus the parking level, it would be a nice addition if it could be legally prohibited from conversion to condos.

Strathmere has a summertime parking problem and too many condos now.

It certainly does not need more condos crammed onto that lot.

Ken Weaver

Egg Harbor Township

