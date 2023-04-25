Half million a year is moderate income?

As a CPA, I found it interesting when a recent letter writer let us know that they earn a moderate income and are in the 35% tax bracket.

The 35% tax bracket includes taxable income between $431,900 and $647,850. Most people would not consider that a moderate income.

The writer also laments that the previous administration did not burden them with taxes as high as they paid in 2022. Newsflash: Individual income tax rates have not changed at all under the current administration. Income tax rates have remained exactly the same.

Richard J. Cohen

Margate

Upscale marina better for Bader Field in AC

The crown jewel of Atlantic City’s been drifting in a sea of opinion for decades.

The recent proposals for future use include one for an exotic car performance community and condos, the other for 11,000 apartment rentals and retail. These two concepts are lacking and not beneficial for what is best for Atlantic City, particularly the location of Bader Field. My gosh, it’s surrounded by water close to the sea, access to the ocean, boating activities, fishing though mentioned are not an ordained theme.

A vision of luxury condos along with large marina and recreational nautical retailing is more appropriate considering the location. Though Senator Farley Marina offers boating, there is no large upscale marina including luxury condos in the area. Updated marinas are lacking in the area. This also provides a monetary growth tourist attraction for Atlantic City.

A good example of this in Florida is Burnt Store Marina and also Cape Harbor Marina in Cape Coral. Hopefully this concept can be incorporated into the future of the drifting field of dreams.

Sam Reale

Galloway Township

Cannabis would benefit Tuckerton, its people

There are positive considerations of allowing cannabis to come to our town.

I only want the best for Tuckerton. My family goes back generations here. There is nothing more that I want than for this town to stay safe, and quaint. I want my kids to want to get out of here because it’s too boring for them. But have them ultimately wanting to stay because this town is their safe place. Like it is for me.

In order to afford to keep this borough preserved, and progress in a manner we all agree on, we need the revenue. This is giving the town the future it deserves. I hear a lot of opponents are retired and here to enjoy the rest of their days. However, they forget that this community has young growing families in need of work and community, and honestly, we lack the community effort when it comes to that age gap. This business will save us. And make it possible for this town to survive.

It will provide jobs, and revenue that we would not otherwise be able to find, without sacrificing the little bit of woods we have left.

I know there’s some concern when it comes to traffic. Let’s be real, the traffic is already bad. This would help us get noticed by the state to finally see there needs to be an alternative route made. The benefits outweigh the negatives. Let’s jump at this opportunity.

Kaylyn Ullman

Tuckerton

Atlantic City lights up for weed holiday ATLANTIC CITY — Pungent clouds of resinous smoke wafted on the breeze Thursday afternoon as …