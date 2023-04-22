Nuclear outperforms offshore wind turbines

Picture a hundred Washington Monuments with giant blades, in the water off the Jersey Shore. When the wind is blowing they’re cranking out a small amount of electricity, which is transported via huge underwater cables to onshore power lines. Sadly, this is just a tiny drop in the bucket for the daily power needs of Jersey residents … if the wind is blowing.

These monstrosities cost a fortune to build and maintain. This works for Ørsted, I’m sure. Nevertheless, if and when Hurricane Sandy 2.0 comes along, I think it will cost the Jersey taxpayers another fortune to clean up the mountain of windmill wreckage in the water and all along the coastal beaches. Pity the whales trying to safely navigate their way through that nightmare.

Onshore nuclear power plants operating 24/7 are the only safe, reliable and sensible way to meet the electric power needs of New Jersey residents.

Robert Smith

Hammonton

NJ allocates $2 million for more research on offshore wind The state Department of Environmental Protection and Board of Public Utilities on Wednesday …

Ships, not turbines, harming the whales

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, and other mostly Republican officials, keep calling for a moratorium on offshore wind energy, stating they care about the ocean wildlife.

There have been numerous examinations of the dead whales washed up on the shoreline, and none has concluded the installation of wind energy is the problem. Several of the dead whales had evidence of being hit by ships.

Perhaps due to global warming, more whales are in the waters off our coast. More whales means more to be hit by ships. Do nothing to slow down global warming and there might be even more whales making their way to our shores, and more getting hit in the future.

Perhaps officials need to look at how ships operate, and slow them down or other methods.

Karl Frank III

Mays Landing