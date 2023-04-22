Related to this story

Jingoli and Ocean Wind 1

Jingoli and Ocean Wind 1

Brian Williams of Jingoli Power talks about his companies involvement in Ocean Wind 1, an offshore wind infrastructure project being formed al…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio