More Voice of the People, Oct. 30, 2020

The pandemic will end. For the year 2021, why would anyone not want to keep an administration that was working so successfully, to gamble on the unknown? People should be careful what they vote for.

Cities across the U.S. under liberal Democratic rule typically have had the highest unemployment, highest taxes, failing schools, most crime and highest murder rates. You may not care for Trump’s personality, but look how he has made life better.

What did Joe Biden accomplish in 47 years? Look what Trump accomplished in four years. Actions speak louder than words.

Dorothy Reynolds

Barnegat Light

Mail-in balloting suspect

Once again, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with his associates from the left side of the court, to revise a long standing law. This decision pertains to a case brought before the court from Pennsylvania Democrats to extend the voting deadline past the Nov. 3 date established in the state Constitution. His decision now allows the state to utilize mail in ballots received three days after the end of the election date.