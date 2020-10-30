More Voice of the People, Oct. 30, 2020

Poor town hall reporting
Regarding the recent story, “President Trump’s town hall turns contentious; Joe Biden focuses on policy”:
I have to respond to this ridiculous article by the four writers from the Los Angeles Times on the dueling town halls.
How it got past editors in Los Angeles and elsewhere is beyond me. If the names of both candidates were blocked out and assigned numbers, any reader with rudimentary critical thinking skills could easily figure out that one candidate faced heavy bias while the other was treated in such a way to provide advantage to him. Shameless reporting.
Barry Caraway
Mays Landing
Actions merit reelection
The year 2020 started on such a high note. Household income was up 6.8%, even higher for minorities. We had record high employment and low unemployment, high home ownership (highest ever for minorities), lower taxes, a drop in illegal immigration, a rising stock market and a safer, more peaceful world. Life was good under President Trump — a thriving economy in the land of the free and the brave.
Then China released COVID 19 and countries all over the world suffered. In a lockdown where most people were not allowed to work, unemployment rose and the economy suffered. Now President Trump is once again improving the economy and will bring it back to the record high it was — if reelected.
The pandemic will end. For the year 2021, why would anyone not want to keep an administration that was working so successfully, to gamble on the unknown? People should be careful what they vote for.
Cities across the U.S. under liberal Democratic rule typically have had the highest unemployment, highest taxes, failing schools, most crime and highest murder rates. You may not care for Trump’s personality, but look how he has made life better.
What did Joe Biden accomplish in 47 years? Look what Trump accomplished in four years. Actions speak louder than words.
Dorothy Reynolds
Barnegat Light
Mail-in balloting suspect
Once again, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with his associates from the left side of the court, to revise a long standing law. This decision pertains to a case brought before the court from Pennsylvania Democrats to extend the voting deadline past the Nov. 3 date established in the state Constitution. His decision now allows the state to utilize mail in ballots received three days after the end of the election date.
This will set a precedent for other states to follow. The hue and cry from the left is that with the addition of Amy Barrett to the court, she will swing the court to the right. With this decision and past decisions given by Chief Justice Roberts, I don’t believe the left has to be concerned as to which direction the court has taken.
It’s bad enough that the Democrats pushed to utilize the mail-in ballot, I believe out of concerns that they were going to lose the election. Never before in history has the mail-in ballot been utilized with such magnitude to determine the election of a president. Now let’s see how much fraud can be cited with the use of mail-in ballots.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing
AP protecting Bidens
Regarding the recent story, “Trump ups pressure on Barr to probe Bidens as election nears”:
This Associated Press article is biased and misleading. It states that the evidence is unverified when in fact it has been verified by senior U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and other sources, and also states that the president wants to muddy his political opponent.
These journalists should be investigating what appears to be a serious crime to report the truth instead of misleading the readers. They are pushing the view that Trump is the bad guy here because he’s exposing the truth about Joe and Hunter Biden, something the media refuses to act on. This is shameful reporting and editors should challenge such articles.
Barry Shapiro
Somers Point
Seeking freeholder seats
Citizens are best served when there are differing opinions and ideas on governing bodies. When one political party has total control, it inevitably leads to partisan interests overshadowing the well-being of the people being served. Decisions become rooted in simply strengthening their political apparatus, which leads to dysfunctional operations, waste and overspending. The problems become more worrisome the longer the party stands unchallenged as complacency and a business-as-usual culture inevitably settles in.
In Cape May County, the freeholder board exemplifies the dangers of absolute authority in the hands of one party. The freeholders speak with one voice echoing a stale, outdated approach to running county government. An approach of wasteful spending, reckless lawsuits and a workplace built on political favoritism and disrespect to hardworking employees and taxpayers. While at the same time, as Cape May County provides the state with roughly $6 billion in annual tourism revenues and over $500 million in annual tax revenues, the freeholders turn a blind eye to how badly we are being shortchanged in state funding.
Cape May County needs checks and balances that reflect diverse ideas and multiple voices on the freeholder board. These are urgent times, we simply can’t afford to continue following a path that just keeps raising taxes and wasting money. We must push past rigid political partisanship and elect independent voices that will change priorities and be real advocates for county taxpayers.
“Not partisanship, but common sense” is a staple of our campaign. The partisan self-interest gamesmanship within county government must end. Elected officials are supposed to serve the people, the people do not serve them. We will push politics aside and put the people of Cape May County first. We will work hard to get spending under control and stop the constant missteps in county government that lead to never-ending lawsuits sending taxpayer dollars down the drain. We pledge to end the complacency and be loud voices in fighting for our fair share of funding.
This charming county by the sea deserves leaders who will put its residents before politics. We humbly ask for people’s votes.
Brendan Sciarra Liz Casey
Wildwood
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!