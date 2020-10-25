More Voice of the People, Oct. 25, 2020

Trump a proven success
This election is actually simple; do you vote for businessman President Donald Trump, whose policies in 3 1/2 years took the economy to historic levels, with jobs and money in people’s pockets, kept nearly every campaign promise, put Americans first, did more for people of color and minorities than any president before him? Or do you vote for a 78-year-old politician who stays in his basement, took advantage of a horrible virus, didn’t do much for people and makes promises his party won’t let him keep?
Businessmen like Trump always take whatever actions that make their company grow and succeed. Businessmen don’t make wild promises or do what’s popular — they do what’s necessary to reach success, and they don’t often care if it sounds warm and fuzzy or if it makes them likeable.
Politicians — like Joe Biden — say whatever will get them elected. They make promises they can’t or won’t keep, they say they are nice guys who care about people, but all they really care about is getting their votes. Once in office they remain politicians and don’t do what they said they would. Or worse: They damage the economy, tax people to death, pass laws that hurt the country. We all know who Trump is, and up until the virus life was good. We had jobs, the stock market was high, and we had money in our pockets.
We don’t know what Biden will do, but he sure isn’t a businessman. Biden’s a politician, and he’s trying what will get him elected. Should people vote for a business president who will succeed — he already has proved it — or for a politician who makes sure his words sound good, but who denies Trump’s success?
Biden must keep his policies aligned with socialists Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, a job-killing “Green New Deal” and the anti-American mob wrecking cities. Has Biden really condemned Antifa? Can people trust that Biden will remain president if elected? I urge a vote for Trump.
Robert S. Viola
Somers Point
GOP should drop Trump
President Trump’s treatment of immigrants, response to right-wing militias and COVID-19, withdrawing from treaties, and snubbing allies have all shown how irresponsible he is. Most of the Republicans in Congress have been Trump’s enablers in chief. They, who should have been America’s first line of defense, are now the last. If they are holding their breath and waiting to get through the election, they are wrong.
Trump can pull a rabbit out of a hat and win. If he loses, as he’s made clear, he may challenge the election.
Republicans should stand up against Trump, help vote him out and regroup after the election. To quote Gen. Mattis: “In any organization you become complicit with what the organization is doing.”
I think Trump is not the only emperor without clothes.
Harriet Diamond
Atlantic City
Let Trump finish the job
On the surface Joe Biden seems to be a “good guy,” if you don’t dig into his recent past under President Obama. But he doesn’t scare me. Kamala Harris does.
She has said she would make private health insurance illegal (that covers 180 million people), make Medicare for all (add those 180 million people to it and see what happens when something is diluted), defund the police (yep, that sure was successful) and more outrageous ideas, like banning fracking. Fracking has lessened dependence on foreign oil.
Biden said what he would do about the virus and everything he listed seemed to me things President Trump has already done. Trump was called racist and xenophobic when he stopped flights from China.
Trump has horrible rhetoric oftentimes but look at the achievements and not the man. Lowest unemployment ever for minorities, First Step Act for prisoner release affecting mostly the black community, right to try new treatments for patients giving them their last chance to live longer, historic Mideast peace deal and in case you don’t know it since newspapers and media don’t report it, he has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by foreign governments.
People should think carefully before they vote. This man who doesn’t even take his salary but donates it to worthy causes deserves a second term to finish the job.
Toni Bagliani
Vineland
