More Voice of the People, Oct. 25, 2020

Trump a proven success

This election is actually simple; do you vote for businessman President Donald Trump, whose policies in 3 1/2 years took the economy to historic levels, with jobs and money in people’s pockets, kept nearly every campaign promise, put Americans first, did more for people of color and minorities than any president before him? Or do you vote for a 78-year-old politician who stays in his basement, took advantage of a horrible virus, didn’t do much for people and makes promises his party won’t let him keep?

Businessmen like Trump always take whatever actions that make their company grow and succeed. Businessmen don’t make wild promises or do what’s popular — they do what’s necessary to reach success, and they don’t often care if it sounds warm and fuzzy or if it makes them likeable.

Politicians — like Joe Biden — say whatever will get them elected. They make promises they can’t or won’t keep, they say they are nice guys who care about people, but all they really care about is getting their votes. Once in office they remain politicians and don’t do what they said they would. Or worse: They damage the economy, tax people to death, pass laws that hurt the country. We all know who Trump is, and up until the virus life was good. We had jobs, the stock market was high, and we had money in our pockets.