Help kids avoid marijuana harms

Recreational marijuana is legal in New Jersey for adults 21 and older. 4/20 Day celebrations can often draw big crowds, and there is a growing influence because of legalization. Recreational cannabis is a big business.

“Some fear that it will grow as big as big tobacco and alcohol and recklessly market products to younger generations overlooking the risks to youth,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org, where I am community outreach coordinator.

Local 4/20 Day events and other worldwide events like the Cannabis Cup often have celebrities, influencers and companies pushing their products and brands. Rightfully so, like any other business, it must create customers. It’s similar to alcohol companies using the Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day to promote products.

It’s no longer a counterculture protest day but a massive commercial showing how the industry has grown and continues to grow. Its influence is something that parents should be aware of, and they should have constructive conversations with their kids about marijuana and its associated risks.

When speaking on the topic, consider some of the following tips:

Short and frequent conversations are more effective than one big talk. It also helps build trust and strong communication.

Make your views and rules clear about underage marijuana use. Avoid lecturing, threatening, and using scare tactics.

Be a reliable source of factual information. Listen to their opinions and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways.

Help them build skills to avoid and manage peer pressure.

Lead by example, as actions speak louder than words.

The reality is there are adverse effects associated with youth marijuana use. The teen brain is actively developing and continues to develop until age 25. THC has addictive properties, which a young growing brain is more susceptible to.

Speaking to teens directly and honestly makes them more likely to respect rules and advice. The point of education and prevention about drugs and alcohol is to help them avoid these substances and make informed decisions when they become an adult of legal age.

Jody Boulay

Quebec City