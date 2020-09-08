“Is there anything left to tax? Jeez, cut us a break. You give a little and take so much back.”
Linda Marie Bragg
via Facebook
‘New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s boat tax hike faces opposition in South Jersey’
“What about the tenants who face homelessness and are unable to get a new place in time?”
Allen Maddox
via PressofAC.com
‘Egg Harbor Township schedules hearing on razing West Atlantic City motels’
“Try to run any business imaginable with only 25% of what you need. Will there be a 75% tax cut?”
Jack Warren
via Facebook
‘Indoor dining reopens,
but 25% capacity doesn’t work for some’
“Buy concessions. I know I will be. These places need our support, and that’s the best way.”
Terry Stoen
via Facebook
‘Movie theaters reopen at 25% capacity’
“Should make a sting. You’ll get 20 arrests a day. Some of them might have warrants or weapons or drugs.”
David Slavico
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City man charged
with attempted bicycle theft in Margate’
“Exactly what N.J. needs now ... get ready for an onslaught of babies in this category.”
Bobbi Fusco
via PressofAC.com
‘Baby bonds good idea if done right,
or lunacy during state budget crisis?’
“Why are children having a funeral and why do they already know about death?! Makes me sad, they have to be little adults already.”
Cindy Romsteadt
via Facebook
‘In mock funerals, Wakanda salutes and ‘42’ jerseys, kids mourn Black Panther’
“Cut Peters and rebuild the line. They won a Super Bowl without him.”
Ken Dischert Jr.
via Facebook
‘Can Eagles afford not to pay
Jason Peters more to play left tackle?’
“The way it should be for all districts.”
Christopher Matuson
via Facebook
Photos — ‘First day of school in Barnegat Township’
