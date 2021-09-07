Digital Voices, Sept. 7, 2021

“Because it's a close as you can come to playing tennis from a La-Z-Boy chair.”

Peter Haberstroh

‘Why is pickleball so popular in South Jersey?’

“We cheered and supported this man for years, whilst he was hurt, while he was being a scrub, while he was refusing to better his game in the offseason.”

Gerald White

via Facebook

‘Simmons tells team brass he no longer wants to be a Sixer and doesn’t intend to report to training camp.’

“Tony Soprano agrees.”

Jimmy Miller

via Facebook

‘AC museum to honor organized labor's role in resort’

“The perfect location for the new public safety building is the old car agency lot. It's a lot more central in the city.”

Victor Staniec

‘Ocean City Council casts doubt on public safety building plans’