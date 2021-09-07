 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Sept. 7, 2021
Digital Voices, Sept. 7, 2021

“Because it's a close as you can come to playing tennis from a La-Z-Boy chair.”

Peter Haberstroh

via PressofAC.com

‘Why is pickleball so popular in South Jersey?’

“We cheered and supported this man for years, whilst he was hurt, while he was being a scrub, while he was refusing to better his game in the offseason.”

Gerald White

via Facebook

‘Simmons tells team brass he no longer wants to be a Sixer and doesn’t intend to report to training camp.’

“Tony Soprano agrees.”

Jimmy Miller

via Facebook

‘AC museum to honor organized labor's role in resort’

“The perfect location for the new public safety building is the old car agency lot. It's a lot more central in the city.”

Victor Staniec

via PressofAC.com

‘Ocean City Council casts doubt on public safety building plans’

“The unvaccinated people are the real terrorists. They should not be allowed to vote, travel or be in public indoor spaces.”

Vali Grigoras

via Facebook

‘“Pandemic of the unvaccinated” sound bite reexamined’

“Some fraud investigators should be hired to help protect the legitimate people paying in and waiting to receive their own payments.”

Robert H. Basco Sr.

via Facebook

‘Coronavirus recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year to 2034’

“The obese are the ones dying. What a joke.”

Jeff Jurkiewicz

via Facebook

‘Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts with proof of vaccination’

“I called. They never called me back. I know I’m little old but I got experience.”

Irena Çoka-Morin

via Facebook

‘GlobalX trains 13 South Jersey residents as flight attendants for upcoming Atlantic City flights’

“Tremendous success.”

Lou DiPietro

via Facebook

‘Afghanistan's arc from 9/11 to today: Once hopeful, now sad’

“So he's selfish because he doesn't follow what others want. That’s funny. Good for him.”

Dave Criss Sr.

via Facebook

‘Carson Wentz's selfishness continues to hurt the Eagles’

“It needs to be, I'm paying into it.”

Dana Horcey

via Facebook

‘Will Social Security be around when you retire?’

Breaking News