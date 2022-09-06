Digital Voices, Sept. 6, 2022

‘Ex-Margate firefighter on trial in health fraud scheme made over $93,000 in commission, brother testifies’

“He thought it was legal to profit from insurance companies? Oh boy.” Christine Cummins Lauman, via Facebook “Name them all and prosecute them as well, take their pensions and remove them from public employment now. This has gone on too long.” Michael Reilly, via PressofAC.com “These people who want to regulate the lower speed limit, do they follow the speed limit in other communities?” Robert Doebley, via Facebook “More like .0001 inch in Egg Harbor City. I worked in the garden trying to revive my plants the whole time.” Nanette LoBiondo Galloway, via Facebook “Might as well shut the whole stretch and resurface it. So many pot holes.” Alden Webster, via Facebook “It’s when the locals’ summer starts.” J.J. Bauer, via Facebook “Translation: ‘We got nothing.’” Jerry Brown, via Facebook “Because he took that last damn train to Clarksville.” Dan Bruning, via Facebook “It is me or is Gary again humming, ‘O Canada! We stand on guard for thee.’” Richard McDonald, via PressofAC.com “They are just storing it to try to sell it next year, which I kind of assumed they already did.” Bob Peterson, via Facebook “That would only support one emotion: fear!” Frieda Koernig, via Facebook “Total … with exceptions.” Ted McHugh, via Facebook