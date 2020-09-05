“Isn’t this the same governor that was just complaining about budget shortfalls and needing a bailout from the feds?”
Mike Maddox
via PressofAC.com
‘Baby bonds good idea if done right
or lunacy during state budget crisis?’
“These kids need to go back to school. My daughter goes to ACIT, it’s her senior year and their virtual learning was a joke.”
Tara Rocker-Ramirez
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County Institute of Technology to start school year virtually’
“For those that want solar, pay for it yourself. … Doesn’t make me anti-alternative energy; it makes me one who is for fairness for all.”
Angele Statuti Pettinato
via PressofAC.com
Press editorial: ‘NJ plans billions more
in solar subsidies billed to ratepayers’
“When they can be smart on their own without a smartphone.”
Lea Tieri-Grzywacz
via Facebook
‘What age should children get
their first smartphone?’
“They are leaving MGM Borgata, same as I did. They wouldn’t leave Boyd Gaming Borgata.”
Andrew Crater
via Facebook
‘Borgata says Ocean Casino
poaching its execs, trade secrets’
“Kneel for the cross, stand for the flag.”
Amy Tolson Holmes
via Facebook
‘NJ high school football teams
cleared to kneel during anthem’
“I have not been able to get into my claim since the second week of June.”
Patricia L. Brown-Mattle
via Facebook
‘New unemployment claims down 21% as NJ applies for $300 federal subsidy’
“I have shopped at Lidl in Vineland and it is great. Prices and their sales are terrific.”
Nancy Mullen Bruner
via Facebook
‘Discount grocery chain Lidl coming
to former Genuardi’s site in EHT’
“Florida has been opened since May.”
Mindy Bancheri
via Facebook
‘Murphy to allow indoor dining’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.