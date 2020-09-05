“Isn’t this the same governor that was just complaining about budget shortfalls and needing a bailout from the feds?”

Mike Maddox

via PressofAC.com

‘Baby bonds good idea if done right

or lunacy during state budget crisis?’

“These kids need to go back to school. My daughter goes to ACIT, it’s her senior year and their virtual learning was a joke.”

Tara Rocker-Ramirez

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County Institute of Technology to start school year virtually’

“For those that want solar, pay for it yourself. … Doesn’t make me anti-alternative energy; it makes me one who is for fairness for all.”

Angele Statuti Pettinato

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial: ‘NJ plans billions more

in solar subsidies billed to ratepayers’

“When they can be smart on their own without a smartphone.”

Lea Tieri-Grzywacz

via Facebook

‘What age should children get

their first smartphone?’

“They are leaving MGM Borgata, same as I did. They wouldn’t leave Boyd Gaming Borgata.”

Andrew Crater

via Facebook

‘Borgata says Ocean Casino

poaching its execs, trade secrets’

“Kneel for the cross, stand for the flag.”

Amy Tolson Holmes

via Facebook

‘NJ high school football teams

cleared to kneel during anthem’

“I have not been able to get into my claim since the second week of June.”

Patricia L. Brown-Mattle

via Facebook

‘New unemployment claims down 21% as NJ applies for $300 federal subsidy’

“I have shopped at Lidl in Vineland and it is great. Prices and their sales are terrific.”

Nancy Mullen Bruner

via Facebook

‘Discount grocery chain Lidl coming

to former Genuardi’s site in EHT’

“Florida has been opened since May.”

Mindy Bancheri

via Facebook

‘Murphy to allow indoor dining’

Tags

Load comments