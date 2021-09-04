 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Sept. 4, 2021
“Aluminum lifeguard stand. Really!”

Ted Cappetti

via Facebook

‘NJ police identify 19-year-old lifeguard killed by lightning’

“It looks like it already peaked.”

Ben James

via Facebook

‘NJ reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,642 new cases’

“Thank God no children were in the area. Dog would have seriously hurt them!”

Cheryl Clagett Wrigley

via Facebook

‘EHT police shoot dog that charges at officer’

“For another 3 to 4 months? Until another variant will show up, and another booster will be needed.”

Paul K. Olendzki

via Facebook

‘With COVID-19 booster shots coming, some megasites could reopen’

“Is it a crime to impersonate a scientist?”

Carri Degenhardt Burke

via Facebook

‘Is it a crime to forge a vaccine card? And what’s the penalty for using a fake?’

“Hopefully, city officials will finally see the light and end the use of the dangerous relic 1800s fishermen's boats.”

Michael Hamilton

via PressofAC.com

‘After a century on New Jersey beaches, are surf boats still the best option?’

“I'm sure this pic is only symbolic as the last soldier to leave, for the media and general public.”

Rocky Lombardi

via Facebook

‘Photo shows last US soldier to leave Afghanistan’

“Prison guards think they are tough.”

Steve Fanelli

via Facebook

‘2 Bridgeton prison guards indicted on assault charges’

“Not worth $5 to scrounge through transactions.”

Ed Wheat

via Facebook

‘Affected by Wawa's data breach? Here's how to get a gift card or cash’

“I do not understand why there were so many people collecting unemployment when there were so many jobs available.”

Serena Bianchino

via PressofAC.com

‘Federal unemployment bonus to end Sept. 4; Murphy will not extend’

“Too much exposure to radical views over voice chat for the Communist Party.”

Chris Rago

via Facebook

‘China limits children to 3 hours of online gaming a week’

“I enjoyed reading the article. Great pictures of the Beatles, fans. Thanks for posting!”

Phil Weathers

via Facebook

‘Fifty seven years ago the Beatles played Boardwalk Hall’

Breaking News