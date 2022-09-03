Digital Voices, Sept. 3, 2022

‘Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July’

‘Van Drew preparing bill to nix IRS portion of Inflation Reduction Act’

‘Cape May considers ordinance on invasive plant species’

‘The struggle to replace “monkeypox” with a name that isn’t racist’

‘Atlantic City “quality of life” repeat offender defendants get day in court’

‘Atlantic City Airshow roars over the resort’

‘Who needs Florida? Atlantic City’s ocean water surges to new 84F record’

‘$1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot still unclaimed’

‘When did beach essentials go from book and chair to charcoal grill and espresso maker?’

‘Would you consider buying an electric vehicle?’

‘Phillies go up 7-0 on Arizona, then lose by 6 runs’

‘Canadian woman has close call with black bear while waiting for bus’

