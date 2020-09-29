Digital Voices, Sept. 29, 2020

“Go to a dollar store, get all you kiddie treats and keep your children home.”
Celeo Wall
via Facebook
‘Avoid trick-or-treating, crowded costume parties amid pandemic, CDC says’
“California should be the climate change utopia. Almost all power comes from wind and solar but they have rolling blackouts across the state. My cousin can’t wait for his transfer out.’
Teddy Tune
via PressofAC.com
‘Could California-style wildfires
happen in New Jersey’s Pinelands?’
“That’s the last time I will patronize the restaurant where the event was held.”
Tracy Morgan
via Facebook
‘Supporters and protesters greet Donald Trump Jr. at GOP fundraiser in Galloway’
“Gateway drug. No way. We will double our drug overdoses in a matter of months.”
Luis Lopez
via Facebook
‘Should recreational marijuana
be legalized nationwide?’
“Worst bullpen in history. No one is scared of them.”
Chris Connor
via Facebook
‘GM Matt Klentak says most teams wouldn’t want to face Phillies in playoffs’
“Trump is not the one spreading coronavirus fears, terrorist fears, law-and-order divisiveness, and he certainly isn’t stifling the fake-news media.”
Ettore Cattaneo
via PressofAC.com
Letter: ‘Book attacks Trump’
“The state has screwed every small business owner in the state.”
Michele Ulrich Ward
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City liquor license holders
in limbo as deadline approaches’
“Nice job remembering Al McReynolds’ Sept. 21, 1982, world record striper.”
Tom McReynolds
via Facebook
‘Fall fishing in South Jersey off to strong start with great variety of catches’
“So now people will no longer buy it for name recognition. Great marketing plan.”
Nate Logan
via Facebook
‘Uncle Ben’s to change name
after 70 years; new name revealed’