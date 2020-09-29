 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices, Sept. 29, 2020
0 comments

Digital Voices, Sept. 29, 2020

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

“Go to a dollar store, get all you kiddie treats and keep your children home.”

Celeo Wall

via Facebook

‘Avoid trick-or-treating, crowded costume parties amid pandemic, CDC says’

“California should be the climate change utopia. Almost all power comes from wind and solar but they have rolling blackouts across the state. My cousin can’t wait for his transfer out.’

Teddy Tune

via PressofAC.com

‘Could California-style wildfires

happen in New Jersey’s Pinelands?’

“That’s the last time I will patronize the restaurant where the event was held.”

Tracy Morgan

via Facebook

‘Supporters and protesters greet Donald Trump Jr. at GOP fundraiser in Galloway’

“Gateway drug. No way. We will double our drug overdoses in a matter of months.”

Luis Lopez

via Facebook

‘Should recreational marijuana

be legalized nationwide?’

“Worst bullpen in history. No one is scared of them.”

Chris Connor

via Facebook

‘GM Matt Klentak says most teams wouldn’t want to face Phillies in playoffs’

“Trump is not the one spreading coronavirus fears, terrorist fears, law-and-order divisiveness, and he certainly isn’t stifling the fake-news media.”

Ettore Cattaneo

via PressofAC.com

Letter: ‘Book attacks Trump’

“The state has screwed every small business owner in the state.”

Michele Ulrich Ward

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City liquor license holders

in limbo as deadline approaches’

“Nice job remembering Al McReynolds’ Sept. 21, 1982, world record striper.”

Tom McReynolds

via Facebook

‘Fall fishing in South Jersey off to strong start with great variety of catches’

“So now people will no longer buy it for name recognition. Great marketing plan.”

Nate Logan

via Facebook

‘Uncle Ben’s to change name

after 70 years; new name revealed’

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News