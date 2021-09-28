 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Sept. 28, 2021
Digital Voices, Sept. 28, 2021

“And yet still no conversation about underlying conditions. Or, as most of us have learned a new word, ‘comorbidities.’”

John Maiorana

via PressofAC.com

‘Natural immunity or COVID-19 vaccine mandates? Some study proves your point,’ by Tom Wrobleski

“In Pennsylvania, we lost three beautiful trees. Totally decimated them.”

Cathy Guinosso

via Facebook

‘Spotted lanternflies have reached South Jersey’

“Hopefully there will be an even amount of blueberries in the muffins.”

David Triner

via Facebook

‘Caesars, De Niro-backed Nobu unveil project in Atlantic City’

“Make the area so people can at least go shopping in there before getting robbed and shot down.”

Andrea Price

“Comments are pure ignorance. You can tell they’re white and don’t live in the area.”

Eddie Jai

via Facebook

‘CRDA advances Atlantic City ShopRite plan’

“This is not science-based. No children should be masked.”

Patricia Cheatham

via PressofAC.com

‘Murphy now requires masks for kids in day care’

“What do you mean apparently? It happened.”

Anthony Davoli

via Facebook

‘After Afghans fell from plane, families live with horror’

“Stopped showing up the 4th quarter of last year’s playoffs. That’s when he quit.”

Steve Junior

via Facebook

‘Simmons won’t report to 76ers training camp’

“Can’t fix stupid, but COVID can.”

Catherine Cooper

“Now post an article on the many vaccinated people that have died from COVID.”

Edward Scott Jr.

via Facebook

‘Kentucky bride-to-be who was concerned about COVID vaccine dies of virus at age 29’

“Dishing out tens of billions of dollars to other countries while we are plunging deeper into debt every day. How is that smart?”

Ingomar Koch

via Facebook

‘Biden at UN: World at inflection point amid growing crises’

“Funding this government is a tragedy.”

Jack Warren

via Facebook

‘House OKs debt and funding plan, setting up clash with Senate GOP’

Breaking News