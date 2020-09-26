 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Sept. 26, 2020
“It’s the same mental mistakes he has been making his whole career.”

Brian C. Biscieglia

via Facebook

‘Doug Pederson puzzled

by Carson Wentz’s apparent regression’

“It doesn’t matter who Trump appoints, Democrats will hate the person, and the compliant popular media will play right along.”

Jeff Behm

via Facebook

‘The 5 top contenders to fill

Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court’

“Eli Lake is a typical leftist moron.”

Dave Spicer

via PressofAC.com

Eli Lake: ‘Trump channels a leftist view

on ending endless wars’

“So why are the state and schools not fully open?”

Eddy Nelson Jr.

via Facebook

‘Murphy announces 396 new

COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths’

“Stupid idea since there’s no bathroom.”

Mindy Holbrook

via Facebook

‘Lucy the Elephant Airbnb stays

to occur next week’

“Fools do provide a form of entertainment for the people who voted for orange Bozo the clown.”

Sherry Sauerwine

via PressofAC.com

‘Trump boat parade on the Mullica River brings out supporters’

“Can’t wait to see it.”

Gary Hazard Sr.

via Facebook

‘Photos from the Harriet Tubman Museum ribbon cutting in Cape May’

“It’s time for Gov. Murphy’s emergency powers to be over.”

Sandra Strayline Gottenberg

via Facebook

‘Murphy criticizes YouTube stars

for “Jersey Shore” gathering’

“Why would you go after a cop with a broken bottle.”

Jen Riccio

via Facebook

‘Family of man fatally shot by Ventnor police waiting on body camera footage’

