Digital Voices, Sept. 26, 2020

“It’s the same mental mistakes he has been making his whole career.”
Brian C. Biscieglia
via Facebook
‘Doug Pederson puzzled
by Carson Wentz’s apparent regression’
“It doesn’t matter who Trump appoints, Democrats will hate the person, and the compliant popular media will play right along.”
Jeff Behm
via Facebook
‘The 5 top contenders to fill
Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court’
“Eli Lake is a typical leftist moron.”
Dave Spicer
via PressofAC.com
Eli Lake: ‘Trump channels a leftist view
on ending endless wars’
“So why are the state and schools not fully open?”
Eddy Nelson Jr.
via Facebook
‘Murphy announces 396 new
COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths’
“Stupid idea since there’s no bathroom.”
Mindy Holbrook
via Facebook
‘Lucy the Elephant Airbnb stays
to occur next week’
“Fools do provide a form of entertainment for the people who voted for orange Bozo the clown.”
Sherry Sauerwine
via PressofAC.com
‘Trump boat parade on the Mullica River brings out supporters’
“Can’t wait to see it.”
Gary Hazard Sr.
via Facebook
‘Photos from the Harriet Tubman Museum ribbon cutting in Cape May’
“It’s time for Gov. Murphy’s emergency powers to be over.”
Sandra Strayline Gottenberg
via Facebook
‘Murphy criticizes YouTube stars
for “Jersey Shore” gathering’
“Why would you go after a cop with a broken bottle.”
Jen Riccio
via Facebook
‘Family of man fatally shot by Ventnor police waiting on body camera footage’