Digital Voices, Sept. 24, 2022

“ACIT has become a publicly funded private school. Unless the local district doesn't provide a comparable program, students should have to stay within district.”
Robin Birth
‘ACIT debuts its football program with plans to play varsity in 2024’
“It's a forest, not a park, purchased for its fresh water reserves as well for recreation and conservation for all N.J. residents.”
Joe Morrison
‘Locals, state eye options for Wharton State Forest access’
“Does not say how much; is that a secret?”
Bruce Gehringer
‘Stockton, Galloway to enter into compensation deal’
“This Eastside name is going to take a while to get used to.”
Thomas Piccolo
‘Cedar Creek outlasts Eastside in low-scoring battle’
“I’m happy for Walter, who has worked hard all these years, but it’s sad to see the shop close up. I love those cream donuts.”
Charles Terinoni
‘One after the other, a number of South Jersey businesses close their doors’
“Falling? How about ‘Inflation remains high.’ Oh, I forgot. It's from a Trump hating, Biden loving AP reporter.”
Tom Shields
‘US inflation falls for 2nd straight month on lower gas costs’
“So I guess electric planes will get ATC priority so they won't get stuck in holding patterns?”
Bill Shea
‘Electric planes are coming: Short-hop regional flights could run on batteries soon’
“Here comes the gas stove ban.”
Emanuel Fleming
‘Is your gas stove bad for your health?’
“People try to come here through shark infested waters on old doors. I think we are okay.”
Steve Mezzano
‘UN says the US is becoming a developing country on global rankings that measure democracy, inequality’
“That’s ridiculous to be going to Disney. We’ve always been a fan. That’s stinks.”
Alma McMichael-Paggao Pappa
‘Selma Blair makes first night of 'Dancing With the Stars' unforgettable’
“Go back to Mr. Bill, then I might watch.”
John A. Ferens
‘Meet 'SNL's' newest cast members’