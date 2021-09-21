Digital Voices, Sept. 21, 2021

“Check out Amsterdam to see how cyclists and path users can operate together.”
John Pauley
via PressofAC.com
Press editorial: ‘Rising fatalities make bike path network a must’
“Guessing that registration won’t be necessary now.”
Alan Houser
via Facebook
‘No injuries reported in car fire at MVC in Egg Harbor Township’
“Who the hell cares if he was or wasn’t vaccinated. So over that question. Glad he’s getting better.”
Debby Jones
via Facebook
‘Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID behind him’
“Hope they can find people to work.”
Mary Ross
via Facebook
‘New Target in Somers Point inches closer to reality as signs touting its arrival go up’
“There is tremendous waste in the federal budget. Therein lies the debt problem.”
Robert Vertolli
via PressofAC.com
‘Republicans should raise debt ceiling in return for concession from Democrats, by Michael R. Strain’
“This is not a true story. Just like the Rolling Stone BS ivermectin story. It’s getting comical at this point.”
Eddie Juliani
via Facebook
‘Alabama man dies after 43 hospitals with no available ICU beds turn him away’
“I think we got a Hallmark made for TV movie here.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘Florida mom reunited with daughter abducted at age 6 in 2007’
“And thank you, Sanders, for all the yardage!”
Patricia Ortlip
via Facebook
‘Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and offensive line reasons to be optimistic about Eagles’
“I would like to know who paid for her ticket and custom gown.”
Chris Goodwin
via Facebook
‘Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wears 'Tax the Rich' gown to Met Gala’
“There is nothing in the article about side effects or adverse reactions from these shots.”