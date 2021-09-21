 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Sept. 21, 2021
Digital Voices, Sept. 21, 2021

“Check out Amsterdam to see how cyclists and path users can operate together.”

John Pauley

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial: ‘Rising fatalities make bike path network a must’

“Guessing that registration won’t be necessary now.”

Alan Houser

via Facebook

‘No injuries reported in car fire at MVC in Egg Harbor Township’

“Who the hell cares if he was or wasn’t vaccinated. So over that question. Glad he’s getting better.”

Debby Jones

via Facebook

‘Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID behind him’

“Hope they can find people to work.”

Mary Ross

via Facebook

‘New Target in Somers Point inches closer to reality as signs touting its arrival go up’

“There is tremendous waste in the federal budget. Therein lies the debt problem.”

Robert Vertolli

via PressofAC.com

‘Republicans should raise debt ceiling in return for concession from Democrats, by Michael R. Strain’

“This is not a true story. Just like the Rolling Stone BS ivermectin story. It’s getting comical at this point.”

Eddie Juliani

via Facebook

‘Alabama man dies after 43 hospitals with no available ICU beds turn him away’

“I think we got a Hallmark made for TV movie here.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Florida mom reunited with daughter abducted at age 6 in 2007’

“And thank you, Sanders, for all the yardage!”

Patricia Ortlip

via Facebook

‘Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and offensive line reasons to be optimistic about Eagles’

“I would like to know who paid for her ticket and custom gown.”

Chris Goodwin

via Facebook

‘Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wears 'Tax the Rich' gown to Met Gala’

“There is nothing in the article about side effects or adverse reactions from these shots.”

Theresa Mae Longo Polito

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County schedules flu, COVID-19 vaccination clinics’

“Bad parenting.”

Antonio White

via Facebook

‘16-year-old arrested in Atlantic City robbery at gunpoint’

Breaking News