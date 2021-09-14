Digital Voices, Sept. 14, 2021

‘State to decide on disputed Atlantic City employee stipends within 2 weeks’

‘Changes due for Sea Isle City corner’

‘Atlantic County workers ask for help getting COVID hazard pay’

‘Galloway Township’s Ram’s Head Inn up for auction’

‘“Dancing With the Stars” Season 30 cast revealed’

‘Inn at Sugar Hill comes back to life … gradually’

‘Taliban names interim Cabinet that pays homage to old guard’

‘Heat waves are becoming more common, should we change their definition?’

‘A Locals Summer special, as Hurricane Larry brings indirect impacts’

‘Eagles’ success could depend on these 9 young players, including 3 at wide receiver’

‘“Blue’s Clues” original host Steve Burns posts reassuring message after his departure’

“Why give money to people who received full paychecks during the pandemic? How about those unemployed because of COVID?” Karl Frank, via PressofAC.com “The bakery puts out a great product. The only people I ever see playing cornhole are the security personnel. I think there’s an identity crisis on that corner.” Anthony Ieradi, via PressofAC.com “Places like the Nature Center in Estell Manor were closed to the public for over a year. Why would they deserve a bonus?” Frank Robey, via Facebook “I never heard what happened to the contents of their wine cellar. At one time, they received an award from Wine Spectator magazine for their collection.” Kevin P. Inman, via Facebook “They need to get real stars on there, not stars from YouTube or reality shows.” Frank Formica, via Facebook “Had tons of fun outside in the past. Looking forward to doing it again.” DeeJay Doc Z, via Facebook “You lose or abandon a war, you don’t get to tell victors what to do.” Marty Hughes, via Facebook “Why muddy things up. Most people can figure out how the air is going to feel if given the temperature, the dewpoint and whether it is going to be breezy or not.” Jan Brittain, via Facebook “Thank God the shoobies are gone, now I can enjoy my town, Cape May, and my beach.” Robert Donnell, via Facebook “Young players are nice but 16 games with healthy players is better.” Peter Haberstroh, via Facebook “Had me crying.” Dani Daniels, via Facebook