“They won't spend $500k on the residents' units, nor on programs for the children that live in their housing.”

Charmaine Hall

‘Atlantic City Housing Authority spent nearly $500K on leadership consultants’

“The issue is not whether they ‘deserve’ insurance. The issue is it's against the law. They broke the law as elected officials.”

Marie J. Coates

‘New names join familiar rivals in Wildwood commission race’

“The governor's office needs to step in and dissolve this dysfunctional board immediately. The residents and taxpayers deserve better.”

Robert Basco

‘Atlantic City Housing Authority takes step to fire new executive director’

“The Fort Dix-McGuire temporary housing facility (constructed to help 14,500 Afghanistan immigrants) could be an excellent place to process all of these Southern border immigrants.”

Bob Schilling

“Let’s make sure to house them in their neighborhood then.”

Jason Bird

‘Migrants have place in Atlantic County, advocates say’

“Sanctuary states deserve what they get.”

Renaldo Guzman

‘Brigantine not in favor of Atlantic City airport migrant proposal’

“Atlantic City has too much cronyism, nepotism and favoritism in government employment.”

Valeria J. Marcus

‘Atlantic City Housing Authority director firing not official for 120 days, but he is barred from work’

“Maybe DeSantis didn't want to hear about Biden's kitchen fire again.”

Scott Singley

‘Christie criticizes DeSantis for not seeing Biden during hurricane visit’

“Thanks Joe, as a proud Republican, I applaud you for just guaranteeing the re-election of all of Republican candidates with this boneheaded decision.”

Charles Pritchard

‘White House suggests Atlantic City International Airport as migrant landing site’

“The annoying Jardiance song. Woke up at 3a.m., and there it was still in my brain!”

Debbie Townsend

‘What was the last song that got stuck in your head?’

“With Bidenomics, it would appear, you have to be one of the richest men on the planet to have money to burn.”

Mark Allen Sr.

‘Bill Gates makes $95 million bet on Bud Light’

“This is the end game for them to stop him from running for president.”

Lori Sheridan Kliffmueller

‘Lawsuit argues Constitution's insurrection clause bars Trump from running again for president’

“That it's almost nothing like it's portrayed on television.”

Jenna Russo

‘What’s something nobody understands about your job?’