“Funny how we started with talking about deaths. Then it went to ventilators, then to ICU beds, then to hospitalizations, now on to cases.”
Clem Thomas
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County reports
23 new COVID-19 cases’
“Test for citizenship is much harder.”
Loretta Simkins Lemieux
via Facebook
‘Could you pass a US civics test?’
“The automatic toll and gas tax hikes are bailing out junk bonds issued by the political and mismanaged N.J. Highway Trust Fund Authority years ago.”
Seth Grossman
via PressofAC.com
Press view: ‘NJ, the nation’s tax innovator, hitting people hard with auto-increases’
“If you wear a mask, obviously you can’t smoke.”
Alfredo Serrano Amieiro
via Facebook
‘Murphy bans smoking in casinos’
“If I have to shelter, I’m going to focus on that over a disease that I have no clue where it is.”
Chris McDonal
via Facebook
‘Amid capacity limits, Cape May County urges evacuating elsewhere in hurricane’
“Solar fields should be utilized on properties that are contaminated or industrial plants or shut power plants.”
Thomas Madamba
via Facebook
‘New Jersey farmers fear big solar arrays will cause prime land to vanish’
“It seemed very normal over there except the masks.”
Sandra Strayline Gottenberg
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City casino dining guide, everything you need to know’
“Adaptation will only go so far. It’s time to begin lowering our carbon emissions.”
Carly Griffiths
via PressofAC.com
‘County hazard mitigation plans
feature pandemics, climate change’
“So grateful to have been able to get a Chromebook for my daughter.”
Colleen Donohoe
via Facebook
‘Back-to-school giveaways ease unique transition for Atlantic County students’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.