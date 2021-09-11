Digital Voices, Sept. 11, 2021

‘Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87’“You receive a warning, you heed the warning. Better safe than sorry. It’s pretty simple!” Michael Toland via PressofAC.com

‘Tug of war between government officials, forecasters on Ida warnings’ “Fair and truthful article!” Theresa Lucarelli via PressofAC.com

Press editorial: ‘Atlantic County recount finds impulsive ballot creativity voids votes’“So a week before the anniversary of 9/11, this is a headline?” Ed Cressey via Facebook

‘What do Muslims believe and do? Understanding the 5 pillars of Islam’“Seems funny the state wants the people to be high, drunk, smoke cigarettes and gamble.” William Muhlack Jr. via Facebook

‘Green gold rush as New Jersey legal weed gets closer’“The ‘enforcement by lawsuit’ provision is an open invitation to scammers to make some easy money filing frivolous lawsuits.” Elaine Rose via PressofAC.com

‘Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb’ “Does nothing whatsoever for black peoples’ lives. Just divides our country even more than it already is.” Frederick Neall via Facebook

‘Labor Day weekend Black Lives Matter rally on Atlantic City Boardwalk’“What about all the employees in private business who kept working? Stores, takeout food places, medical.” Aline Dix via Facebook

‘State to decide on disputed Atlantic City employee stipends within 2 weeks’“A multi-talented artist worth tens of millions getting involved with hardened killing gangbangers was his demise.” Gregory Cruse via Facebook

‘Remembering Tupac: Las Vegas killing still unsolved after 25 years’ “Hope the residents respect the store.” Patricia Ortlip via Facebook

‘Atlantic City supermarket plan up for vote Sept. 21’ “Looks very nice. I hope they build it.” Mike Miranda ‘New hotel proposed for New York Ave in Atlantic City’ “Very nice event. Need to make it bigger next year.” John Ott ‘24 boats participate in annual Mays Landing Night of Lights Boat Parade’