“Difficult time for our police. We need to support those that are here for us.”

Kathleen Kasey

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City police officer’s death

ruled suicide’

“Many of us are not so much concerned about ballots being altered or duplicated, as we are about ballots mysteriously disappearing before being counted.”

Donald Brown

via PressofAC.com

Letter: ‘Secure vote

with Social Security numbers’

“If it’s going to save them so much money, why don’t they fund it?”

John Davis

via Facebook

‘Smart meters proposed for response

to power outages, other benefits’

“It’s not like you’re licking other people’s fingers.”

Frank Farmer Sr.

via Facebook

‘KFC suspends its “finger lickin’ good” slogan because of coronavirus’

“Atlantic City needs to renovate out to Atlantic Avenue end to end not just Boardwalk block and casinos.”

Ray Markey

via Facebook

‘Twin River all in on returning Bally’s

to prominence in Atlantic City’

“Why don’t these fishing contests use catch and release? Such a waste of a great fish.”

Ruth Baker

via PressofAC.com

‘815-pound blue marlin, big tuna dominate finale of MidAtlantic tourney’

“What could be crazier than this year in general?”

L.C. Ashley

via Facebook

‘Farmers’ Almanac predicts snowy winter with “everything crazy in between”’

“Hope it doesn’t turn into another lot like the Sands did.”

Joe Surina

via Facebook

Photos: ‘The demolition

of Trump Plaza has started’

“They should be pushing back at corrupt Murphy a lot harder than they seem to be.”

Michael Marcela Casari

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City casinos report operating loss of $112 million in second quarter of 2020’

