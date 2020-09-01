“Difficult time for our police. We need to support those that are here for us.”
Kathleen Kasey
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City police officer’s death
ruled suicide’
“Many of us are not so much concerned about ballots being altered or duplicated, as we are about ballots mysteriously disappearing before being counted.”
Donald Brown
via PressofAC.com
Letter: ‘Secure vote
with Social Security numbers’
“If it’s going to save them so much money, why don’t they fund it?”
John Davis
via Facebook
‘Smart meters proposed for response
to power outages, other benefits’
“It’s not like you’re licking other people’s fingers.”
Frank Farmer Sr.
via Facebook
‘KFC suspends its “finger lickin’ good” slogan because of coronavirus’
“Atlantic City needs to renovate out to Atlantic Avenue end to end not just Boardwalk block and casinos.”
Ray Markey
via Facebook
‘Twin River all in on returning Bally’s
to prominence in Atlantic City’
“Why don’t these fishing contests use catch and release? Such a waste of a great fish.”
Ruth Baker
via PressofAC.com
‘815-pound blue marlin, big tuna dominate finale of MidAtlantic tourney’
“What could be crazier than this year in general?”
L.C. Ashley
via Facebook
‘Farmers’ Almanac predicts snowy winter with “everything crazy in between”’
“Hope it doesn’t turn into another lot like the Sands did.”
Joe Surina
via Facebook
Photos: ‘The demolition
of Trump Plaza has started’
“They should be pushing back at corrupt Murphy a lot harder than they seem to be.”
Michael Marcela Casari
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City casinos report operating loss of $112 million in second quarter of 2020’
