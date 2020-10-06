 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Oct. 6, 2020
“Tenants currently reside in my home and haven’t paid rent in a year, even before the epidemic.”

Lisa Craven

via PressofAC.com

‘NJ eviction moratorium continues,

as COVID-19 crisis enters seventh month’

“Plus a lot of people that are working have had their hours cut in half.”

Diane Robinson

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City casino employment

down 21% in August’

“Let these beaches die, stop bailing out everything. You build a city right next to the ocean and hope it will be there forever.”

Jay Daniel

via Facebook

‘North Wildwood looks to feds

to save sand starved beaches’

“You might want to thank your crazy governor for ruining the state and the disaster he made out of summer 2020.”

Mark Gawel

via Facebook

‘Cape May County tourism lost 42%

due to COVID-19 pandemic’

“Must be nice to have a lot of money to throw away.”

George Schappert

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County freeholders lease

mail-in vote processing space for $47,000’

“The author went to great lengths in disputing Trump’s comments but did he explore the fact that Biden lied about his son’s involvement with receiving enormous sums of money from China, Moscow?”

Joseph Sunda

via PressofAC.com

‘Debate commission will change format, structure of next contests’

“I’ll check again but I don’t think anyone over 65 is on their starting lineup. Play ball.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on’

“It’s the employees teaching him bad words.”

Erica Hartwell

via Facebook

‘Parrots in wildlife park moved

after swearing at visitors in England’

“Very sad. That is at least a 60 foot fall.”

Christine Cummins Lauman

via Facebook

‘Man falls and dies inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City’

