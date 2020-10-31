Digital Voices, Oct. 31, 2020

“COVID-19 cases, or coronavirus positive tests? There is a difference.”

Eddy Nelson Jr.

“They should put up the hospitalization numbers instead of the case numbers.”

Chris Louvin

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County reports

66 new COVID-19 cases’

“Yes celebrate as normal, don’t let them push fear, go out and enjoy your life.”

Jordon Calogero

via Facebook

‘Can I celebrate Halloween

during the pandemic?’

“How will I know what to do with my day without the daily briefing?”

Remon Soliman

via Facebook

‘State officials cancel

the day’s COVID-19 briefing’

“They have ruined everything in New York City.”

Karen Cahill

via Facebook