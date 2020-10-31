 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Oct. 31, 2020
Digital Voices, Oct. 31, 2020

“COVID-19 cases, or coronavirus positive tests? There is a difference.”

Eddy Nelson Jr.

“They should put up the hospitalization numbers instead of the case numbers.”

Chris Louvin

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County reports

66 new COVID-19 cases’

“Yes celebrate as normal, don’t let them push fear, go out and enjoy your life.”

Jordon Calogero

via Facebook

‘Can I celebrate Halloween

during the pandemic?’

“How will I know what to do with my day without the daily briefing?”

Remon Soliman

via Facebook

‘State officials cancel

the day’s COVID-19 briefing’

“They have ruined everything in New York City.”

Karen Cahill

via Facebook

‘Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s for the first time in nearly 160 years’

“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!”

Francis Battaglia

via Facebook

‘Lower Township police investigate pellet gun found in North Cape May trash can’

“Community policing is definitely much better.”

Brian Davies

via Facebook

‘Pleasantville’s return to community policing helps downtown businesses’

“We need to have her face and info everywhere. This means the world to the family.”

Melanie Parent

via PressofAC.com

‘Pennsylvania police search for missing Reading teen last seen in Atlantic City’

“We are reading the book ‘White Bird’ by RJ Palacio in our ELL class. This story helped us to make a connection from the book to real life.”

Karen LaFragola

via PressofAC.com

‘Yom Kippur Zoom reunites

Holocaust survivors 71 years later’

