Digital Voices, Oct. 30, 2021

“I had to go to urgent care and spend $85 to have my son tested for something that I knew he did not have, but the school staff can home test for free.”
Amy Nichole Lloyd
via Facebook
‘South Jersey districts deal with NJ schools vaccine mandate’
“Another little known beneficial use project was the berm built along Somers Point Mays Landing Road from the dredging of the municipal marina.”
Fred Akers
Press editorial: ‘Beneficial use of material bringing dredging back’
“So no word on the leaked stuff coming out of the Murphy campaign about how they are waiting to mandate the vaccine if he gets re-elected, but you’ll report on this?”
Nicole Marie
via Facebook
‘Facebook watched as Trump ignited rapid rise in violent, hateful posts’
“I would not give 2 cents for anyone else's used sneakers, do not care who wore them!”
Bruce Gehringer
via Facebook
‘Michael Jordan's sneakers sell for record-breaking $1.47 million’
“Harry Truman's daughter playing piano on TV.”
Peter John Curry
via Facebook
‘What’s the first news event you remember as a child?’
“So much for Pay to Play.”
John Abbott
‘Costliest election in 14 years, and one Atlantic County race is outspending them all’
“Build a bridge-tunnel.”
Mike Everett
via Facebook
‘Ferry returns to operation after extensive upgrade’
“Meanwhile Wentz leads Indy to a romp in San Francisco.”
Dominic Giovanetti
via Facebook
‘Embarrassing, mistake-filled Eagles loss leads to questions about coaching’
“Always treat a weapon as if it was loaded!”
Debby Jones
via Facebook
‘Baldwin was told gun was “cold” before movie set shooting’
“Release Absecon from this failed district.”
Raymond Fernandez
via Facebook
“Pleasantville school board president says attempts to oust him failed”
“Here is a novel idea -- just hire the best people for the job.”
Robert Rosetta
via Facebook
‘Women progress in US casinos but more advancement needed’
“Why don't they bring it back? That way they can protect our coast.”
John Ott
via Facebook
‘Look back at Naval Air Station Wildwood in World War II’
