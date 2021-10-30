Digital Voices, Oct. 30, 2021

“I had to go to urgent care and spend $85 to have my son tested for something that I knew he did not have, but the school staff can home test for free.”

Amy Nichole Lloyd

via Facebook

‘South Jersey districts deal with NJ schools vaccine mandate’

“Another little known beneficial use project was the berm built along Somers Point Mays Landing Road from the dredging of the municipal marina.”

Fred Akers

Press editorial: ‘Beneficial use of material bringing dredging back’

“So no word on the leaked stuff coming out of the Murphy campaign about how they are waiting to mandate the vaccine if he gets re-elected, but you’ll report on this?”

Nicole Marie

via Facebook

‘Facebook watched as Trump ignited rapid rise in violent, hateful posts’

“I would not give 2 cents for anyone else's used sneakers, do not care who wore them!”

Bruce Gehringer

via Facebook