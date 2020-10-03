 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices, Oct. 3, 2020
0 comments

Digital Voices, Oct. 3, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“Let children have some normalcy in their lives, because since March their lives have basically been turned upside down.”

Cynthia Laurel Ryan

via Facebook

‘Vineland to hold trick-or-treating

on Halloween amid pandemic’

“I think we can probably live without plastic but not both.”

Cynthia Ossiboff

via Facebook

‘New Jersey lawmakers pass plastic, paper carryout bag ban’

“I think it would have been better if the police had just left him there by himself.”

Donna Manning

via PressofAC.com

‘State Attorney General releases

police video from Ventnor shooting’

“Just keep trying to scare the public into submission.”

Donna Maltais Goodman

via Facebook

‘If you absolutely have to fly,

how to do it as safely as possible’

“Cases mean nothing. How many are actually sick?”

Lois Giordano

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County reports

27 new COVID-19 cases’

“NFL East record is 2 wins, 9 losses and a tie. They should bottle this stuff and sell it as a sleep aid.”

Paul Lewis

via Facebook

‘Readers react to yet another

Eagles Sunday without a victory’

“My dad was in the Navy and I so wish he were alive to see this.”

Marilyn Moore-Buice

via PressofAC.com

‘Aviation Museum gears up

for busy fall season’

“Hope they are legal citizens.”

Helene O’Rourke

via Facebook

‘State voter registration website

brings wave of new voters’

“One of the greatest players ever to play the game, and won’t even come close to a championship on that team.”

Curtis Foy

via Facebook

‘Daily Mike Trout report’

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News