Digital Voices, Oct. 3, 2020

“Let children have some normalcy in their lives, because since March their lives have basically been turned upside down.”
Cynthia Laurel Ryan
via Facebook
‘Vineland to hold trick-or-treating
on Halloween amid pandemic’
“I think we can probably live without plastic but not both.”
Cynthia Ossiboff
via Facebook
‘New Jersey lawmakers pass plastic, paper carryout bag ban’
“I think it would have been better if the police had just left him there by himself.”
Donna Manning
via PressofAC.com
‘State Attorney General releases
police video from Ventnor shooting’
“Just keep trying to scare the public into submission.”
Donna Maltais Goodman
via Facebook
‘If you absolutely have to fly,
how to do it as safely as possible’
“Cases mean nothing. How many are actually sick?”
Lois Giordano
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County reports
27 new COVID-19 cases’
“NFL East record is 2 wins, 9 losses and a tie. They should bottle this stuff and sell it as a sleep aid.”
Paul Lewis
via Facebook
‘Readers react to yet another
Eagles Sunday without a victory’
“My dad was in the Navy and I so wish he were alive to see this.”
Marilyn Moore-Buice
via PressofAC.com
‘Aviation Museum gears up
for busy fall season’
“Hope they are legal citizens.”
Helene O’Rourke
via Facebook
‘State voter registration website
brings wave of new voters’
“One of the greatest players ever to play the game, and won’t even come close to a championship on that team.”
Curtis Foy
via Facebook
‘Daily Mike Trout report’
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!