Digital Voices, Oct. 29, 2022

  • 0

‘Atlantic City community walks about more than safety’

‘Bryce Harper signed a $330 million contract four years ago’

‘Atlantic City Democratic rift spills into county commissioner race’

Our view: ‘ACUA prudently plans for difficult waste disposal future’

‘Adjacent Music Festival debuting in Atlantic City next Memorial Day weekend’

‘Winners and losers from an NFL and college football betting standpoint’

‘Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term’

‘Adidas drops Ye over antisemitic remarks’

‘Rishi Sunak officially becomes British prime minister after meeting with King Charles III’

“That dog wouldn’t have to subdue me, I’d be on the ground laughing.”

Eddy Nelson Jr.

via Facebook

‘British police dogs get state of the art headcams’

“All endeavors at this time should be to close the border to stop deaths from drugs! We have shown we can’t take care of our own people.”

Patricia Ortlip

via Facebook

‘Lawsuit stalls student debt relief’

“Somebody needs to make a horror movie featuring these two.”

Char Piacentino

via Facebook

‘The next invasive garden threat? A slithering, jumping worm’

“What would really be impressive is if public officials that supposedly represent the residents would walk through their wards just because, without the police or for photo ops.” Terry Lea

via Facebook “I remember saying that was too much, he’s not Mike Trout, but he has been making me eat my words ever since.” Gary Cipollone

via Facebook “I seem to recall that George was a Republican who switched to support Bob Levy.” Michael Toland

via PressofAC.com “Wouldn’t a transfer station by rail be the most economical solution until unproven technology can be perfected?” Larry Watts

via PressofAC.com “Why Memorial Day Weekend? Does Live Nation even speak to anyone in the city like the Casino Association before planning an event like this?” Jim Marota

via Facebook “Happy for the growth of this industry in A.C. and even happier I never caught the sports betting bug.” Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook “Everyone knows he might be running for president in 24.” Mike Stanislaw

via Facebook “It’s especially funny since Adidas is a shoe originally made by a Nazi.” Lori Grody

via Facebook “He was not elected by the people but chosen by his party. The UK is messed up.” Peter Busch via Facebook

0 Comments

Digital Voices, Oct. 22, 2022

“By that logic, we should prosecute the feds for letting all the fentanyl into the country via the southern border.”

