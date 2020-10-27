Digital Voices, Oct. 27, 2020

“Civil unions are contracts, so?”
Roger Stryeski
“What Bible does the Catholic Church use, because mine says that is deadly sin.”
Fsu Dustin
via Facebook
‘Pope endorses same-sex civil unions
for the first time’
“Have a look at any urban American city run by a Democrat and tell me statistically where the problem lies.”
Joe Gachetti
“69 years I have seen racism, bigotry, the racists became outed when Obama got elected.”
Jim Devine
via Facebook
‘Stockton poll says majority think racism, police violence are major problems’
“Clearly, the alien space ships landing there were crewed by cat lovers.”
Michael F Bell
via Facebook
‘Archaeologists find 2,000-year-old
cat figure in Peru’
“You left out he was CNN’s legal analyst in the headline.”
Robert Rosetta
via Facebook
‘Writer Jeffrey Toobin suspended for exposing self on Zoom call, report says’
“If you want qualified pilots, they need to fly in times of peace to be ready to defend in times of unrest.”
Frank Stone
via Facebook
‘Broadcasters Joe Buck, Troy Aikman appear to criticize military flyovers’
“The long-term economic effects of these restrictions are going to last years, decades longer than this outbreak.”
Derek William
via Facebook
‘No increased capacity for indoor dining due to spike in COVID cases, Murphy says’
“The pandemic is running rampant in the DMV and Gov. Murphy is ignoring the safety of his employees.”
Jack Verseput
via PressofAC.com
‘Motor Vehicle Commission offices
closed due to COVID-19 cases’
“I had just moved back east from central Calif. a couple months before.”
Lori Klingerman DiSanti
via Facebook
‘Today in history: Earthquake 6.9 in magnitude struck northern California’
“Pederson has failed to have team ready to battle for 60 minutes. I’m thinking time to be thinking about new direction.”
Frank Mariani
via Facebook
‘Depleted Eagles rally late but lose 30-28 to Ravens’
