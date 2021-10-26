Digital Voices, Oct. 26, 2021

‘Facebook is planning to change its name, report says’
‘CRDA approves $18.5 million in funding for new supermarket’
‘White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11’
‘Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Pennsylvania police say’
‘Three Atlantic City mayoral candidates agree, disagree and just diss each other in debate’
‘CRDA approves $18.5 million in funding for new supermarket’
Press editorial: ‘Overhaul NJ cannabis law before harms hit’
‘Vice President Kamala Harris’ life in photos for her 57th birthday’
‘Sixers suspending Ben Simmons’
‘Simple safety tips for trick-or-treating for Halloween 2021’
‘Grammys release inclusion requirement to ensure diverse show’
‘Rachel Levine sworn in as 1st openly transgender 4-star admiral’
‘Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye’
“Just call it ‘Don’t
Press this Button.’” Michele Greenling, via Facebook “I worked in the Thiftway at Renaissance Plaza years ago. Going to need lots of cameras and Atlantic City patrolmen.” Joseph Thiel III, via PressofAC.com “Makes zero sense for a population whose vast majority is not affected by the virus much at all.” Robert Rosetta, via Facebook “What happened to real men? How could any man just sit there and allow this to happen without trying to stop it?” Amanda Coffey, via Facebook “We need a diversity of entertainment, one that appeals to all demographics not just urban.” Scott Heath, via Facebook “It’s about time. Groundbreaking was supposed to happen
October 2019.” Valeria Marcus, via Facebook “It is time to end all that legal trouble and expense to enforce in favor of the medical system and parents doing their job.” Marc Chiappini, via PressofAC.com “She must be in hiding, haven’t seen hide nor
hair of her.” Patricia Ortlip, via Facebook “He came for his check, nothing else.” Chris McDonnell, via Facebook “Finally, some more COVID news. Keep telling us more.
I can’t wait to hear even more about COVID.” Jack Warren, via Facebook “Go woke, go broke.” Jeff Skovran, via Facebook “Read this and assumed it was satire put out by the Onion or Babylon Bee.” Clem Thomas, via Facebook “OK, thanks, I’ll update his contact info on my phone.” Yousef Al-Khattab, via Facebook