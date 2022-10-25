Digital Voices, Oct. 25, 2022

‘Stately home radiates charm and luxury in Margate’s esteemed Parkway Section’

‘Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory’

‘Eagles take 3rd 6-0 start in franchise history into off week’

‘This 3 ton giant sunfish is the largest-known bony fish in the world’

‘White House keeps focus on abortion as midterms approach’

‘Snake on a plane leaves passengers shrieking at Newark airport’

‘Tom Brady compares slog of NFL season to military deployment’

‘Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible’

‘Biden prioritizes abortion legislation’

‘Charlie Brown holiday specials to air exclusively on Apple TV+’

‘One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian’

“Only $37,000 a month after putting 20% down.” Carole Jacobsen Dowd, via Facebook “I am very impressed by the tenacity of the young players who make up the bulk of this team.” Mark Allen Sr., via Facebook “Undefeated and still not the best team in the league.” Josh Delvalle, via Facebook “It was just swimming its best life so it had to be ... killed.” Holger Richard Pust, via Facebook “What did Bill Clinton say back then? It’s the economy, stupid.” Ned Letterman, via PressofAC.com “Get me a parachute. I’m not hanging with a nope noodle.” Kathy Moore Anderson, via Facebook “Yes, arriving for a game in a Mercedes is comparable to landing on a beach in a Higgins boat being shot at.” Chris Davis, via Facebook “This idiot stops oil companies from drilling oil but continues to release strategic oil and purchase foreign oil.” Donald Peter, via Facebook “I think he needs to worry about the economy and more pressing things than abortion.” Miriam Manna Kessler, via Facebook “The streaming services are getting out of control and ridiculous. But at least they are giving you the opportunity to watch Charlie Brown for free.” Robert Rosetta, via Facebook “Never hit the lottery ever and they have a big storm, now they’re winning the lottery.” Paul Moyer, via Facebook