Digital Voices, Oct. 24, 2020

“There are only 20 people hospitalized locally. So most people affected aren’t sick. I’ll take my chances with this.”

Nate Logan

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County reports 92 COVID cases’

“Amazing. This was the last Kmart ever built, by the way.”

Shawn Wilson

via Facebook

‘Former Kmart site in Somers Point slated to become a Target’

“My son, who I lost, hurt his knee while he was playing football. His doctors prescribed him meds. I didn’t know he got hooked on the meds until he started heroin.”

Julia Dotzman-Osborn

via Facebook

‘Cape recovery high school a safe haven for teens struggling with addiction’

“Obviously reelection or election is more important than credibility to both candidates.”

Sean Gleason

‘Van Drew hires Callaway as adviser to get out the vote’