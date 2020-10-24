Digital Voices, Oct. 24, 2020

“There are only 20 people hospitalized locally. So most people affected aren’t sick. I’ll take my chances with this.”
Nate Logan
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County reports 92 COVID cases’
“Amazing. This was the last Kmart ever built, by the way.”
Shawn Wilson
via Facebook
‘Former Kmart site in Somers Point slated to become a Target’
“My son, who I lost, hurt his knee while he was playing football. His doctors prescribed him meds. I didn’t know he got hooked on the meds until he started heroin.”
Julia Dotzman-Osborn
via Facebook
‘Cape recovery high school a safe haven for teens struggling with addiction’
“Obviously reelection or election is more important than credibility to both candidates.”
Sean Gleason
via PressofAC.com
‘Van Drew hires Callaway as adviser to get out the vote’
“It’s only one family. Hundreds of people are struggling, myself included. I’m about to be homeless.”
Jeanette Leonard
via Facebook
‘Egg Harbor City pregnant woman and boyfriend still seeking stable place to live’
“My son was part of that victory.”
Jose Matos
via Facebook
‘Wildwood football breaks 47-game losing streak’
“Hell no. I’d walk around hungry all the time and end up weighing way too much.”
Joe Terri Stella
via Facebook
‘Hormel releases bacon-scented mask’
“It’s a hazard driving period.”
Mike Grogan
via Facebook
‘Neighbors, officials decry safety hazard from cars leaving parkway in Middle’
