Digital Voices, Oct. 20, 2020
Digital Voices, Oct. 20, 2020

“What the hell do they think you’re gonna be able to do with an extra $20?”

Lisa Zakrzewski Francisco

via Facebook

‘Retiree checks expected to rise $20

a month on average in 2021’

“They drove through Main Street of all places to attract attention, and they got it.”

Brittany Smith

via PressofAC.com

‘Pleasantville teen allegedly stole flag, damaged car in Trump parade’

“20 new cases in Atlantic County and it’s shutting its doors to visitors?”

Danene Albertson

via Facebook

‘Shore Medical Center reinstitutes

visitor ban due to uptick in COVID-19’

“OK, he has a 99.97 chance of survival.”

David Mandel

via Facebook

‘Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo

tests positive for COVID-19’

“There comes a time they have to take care of themselves.”

Amanda Conner

via PressofAC.com

‘Removal of West A.C. motels has left at least one couple without a place to live’

“He’s just too good to us all. Thank you your royal highness. We are not worthy of such leadership.”

Jack Warren

via Facebook

‘Gov. Phil Murphy allows indoor practices and competitions to resume’

“Open the state! People need to get back to work.”

Joe Garofala

via Facebook

‘Gov. Phil Murphy to speak

at Stockton Phase II groundbreaking’

“‘Fear’ being the operative word, thanks to our governor.”

Jeff Behm

via Facebook

‘Restaurants fear holiday revenue loss

if second COVID-19 wave hits’

“Should lose his job and not be allowed near children.”

Helene O’Rourke

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City BOE discusses employee

investigated for child pornography’

