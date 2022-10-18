 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Digital Voices, Oct. 18, 2022

‘Golf cart rider injured by crash in Ocean City’ ‘What is your least favorite part about grocery shopping?’ ‘Atlantic Cape Community College celebrates National Coming Out Day’ ‘Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat’ ‘Washington Post: The NFL must do more to help Black coaches’ ‘Nick Castellanos plates 3, Phillies hold off Braves 7-6 in Game 1’ ‘Family of Tiffany Valiante doubles reward for tips’ ‘Can Polistina and Small get beyond feud to work together for Atlantic City?’ ‘Blake Shelton announces exit from “The Voice” as new coaches join’ ‘Is a used electric vehicle a bargain or a trap?’ ‘Demand soars for kids’ books addressing violence, trauma’

“They’re in my neighborhood and I always fear someone is going to get hurt.”

Carmen Sanchez Royal

via Facebook

‘Golf cart rider injured by crash in Ocean City’

“Putting them away when you get home.”

Erica Jeanne

“Seeing the products you want are no longer being sold.”

Pat Cocozza

“Paying a higher bill due to Biden’s inflation.”

Michael Cialini

via Facebook

‘What is your least favorite part about grocery shopping?’

“Good for them. People shouldn’t be afraid to be who they are.”

Heather Carman

via Facebook

‘Atlantic Cape Community College celebrates National Coming Out Day’

“Erosion is not rising seas. Beach erosion is due to humans putting up jetties.”

Christopher Cox

via Facebook

‘Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat’

“I’ll take ‘Things a racist skank would say” for 100, Alex’”

Tim Williams

via PressofAC.com

‘Washington Post: The NFL must do more to help Black coaches’

“Can’t wait to see if they make it to the World Series!”

Lauren Brown

via Facebook

‘Nick Castellanos plates 3, Phillies hold off Braves 7-6 in Game 1’

“I hope the family gets the answers they have been searching for.”

Kelly Boyle

via Facebook

‘Family of Tiffany Valiante doubles reward for tips’

“I applaud Sen. Vince Polistina, Prosecutor William Reynolds and administrator Chris Brown’s wonderful Atlantic City diversity focused leadership, as well as their outreach to work with Mayor Marty Small.”

Jimmy Whitehead

via PressofAC.com

‘Can Polistina and Small get beyond feud to work together for Atlantic City?’

“Will miss him a lot but he needs to live his life outside the voice.”

Erica Jeanne

via Facebook

‘Blake Shelton announces exit from “The Voice” as new coaches join’

“The batteries cost $5,000 and up to replace and where do they dispose of bad batteries?”

Terry Palma

via Facebook

‘Is a used electric vehicle a bargain or a trap?’

“As long as the books are age appropriate I think it’s a good idea.”

Valeria J. Marcus

via Facebook

‘Demand soars for kids’ books addressing violence, trauma’

