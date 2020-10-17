Digital Voices, Oct. 17, 2020

“So, what about indoor dining? It’s getting a little cold to eat outside and 25% can’t sustain a restaurant.”

Gloria Illingworth

‘Gov. Phil Murphy allows indoor practices and competitions to resume’

“Sometimes people’s adversity comes from bad luck and bad history rather than bad decisions.”

Arlene Groch

‘Removal of West A.C. motels has left at least one couple without a place to live’

“No one is indigenous to America.”

Michael Ranfone

via Facebook

‘Some places are abandoning Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day’

“It’s been causing delays for over 6 months now.”

Daniel Giardino

via Facebook

‘Roadwork in Egg Harbor Township

may cause delays, county officials say’