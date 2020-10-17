Digital Voices, Oct. 17, 2020

“So, what about indoor dining? It’s getting a little cold to eat outside and 25% can’t sustain a restaurant.”
Gloria Illingworth
via PressofAC.com
‘Gov. Phil Murphy allows indoor practices and competitions to resume’
“Sometimes people’s adversity comes from bad luck and bad history rather than bad decisions.”
Arlene Groch
via PressofAC.com
‘Removal of West A.C. motels has left at least one couple without a place to live’
“No one is indigenous to America.”
Michael Ranfone
via Facebook
‘Some places are abandoning Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day’
“It’s been causing delays for over 6 months now.”
Daniel Giardino
via Facebook
‘Roadwork in Egg Harbor Township
may cause delays, county officials say’
“Hammonton has a large Italian population. Not so much in Atlantic City anymore.”
Richard Cressey
via Facebook
‘A.C. Columbus Day events not happening but still on in Hammonton’
“Legalize it and let people grow it at home.”
Curtis Foy
via Facebook
‘Poll says large majority favors
New Jersey marijuana legalization’
“Fentanyl epidemic got kicked to the curb real quick during COVID.”
Brian C. Biscieglia
via Facebook
‘Cape May County establishes
opioid task force’
“Geez, they must be desperate to file those charges.”
Michael Albert
via Facebook
‘Democratic candidates for EHT Committee allege ethics violation’
“Yes, stores are more crowded.”
Sharon Parrish Loveland
via Facebook
‘Would you feel comfortable
sitting in a movie theater?’
