Digital Voices, Oct. 17, 2020
“So, what about indoor dining? It’s getting a little cold to eat outside and 25% can’t sustain a restaurant.”

Gloria Illingworth

via PressofAC.com

‘Gov. Phil Murphy allows indoor practices and competitions to resume’

“Sometimes people’s adversity comes from bad luck and bad history rather than bad decisions.”

Arlene Groch

via PressofAC.com

‘Removal of West A.C. motels has left at least one couple without a place to live’

“No one is indigenous to America.”

Michael Ranfone

via Facebook

‘Some places are abandoning Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day’

“It’s been causing delays for over 6 months now.”

Daniel Giardino

via Facebook

‘Roadwork in Egg Harbor Township

may cause delays, county officials say’

“Hammonton has a large Italian population. Not so much in Atlantic City anymore.”

Richard Cressey

via Facebook

‘A.C. Columbus Day events not happening but still on in Hammonton’

“Legalize it and let people grow it at home.”

Curtis Foy

via Facebook

‘Poll says large majority favors

New Jersey marijuana legalization’

“Fentanyl epidemic got kicked to the curb real quick during COVID.”

Brian C. Biscieglia

via Facebook

‘Cape May County establishes

opioid task force’

“Geez, they must be desperate to file those charges.”

Michael Albert

via Facebook

‘Democratic candidates for EHT Committee allege ethics violation’

“Yes, stores are more crowded.”

Sharon Parrish Loveland

via Facebook

‘Would you feel comfortable

sitting in a movie theater?’

Breaking News