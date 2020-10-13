 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Oct. 13, 2020
Digital Voices, Oct. 13, 2020

“The convention/live events industry has been devastated by this. We need to get back to work!”

Erica Salcedo

via Facebook

‘Lawmakers push Gov. Murphy to reopen convention industry in Atlantic City’

“The truly polite thing to do is to take your own precautions and mind your own business.”

Aaron Covey

via Facebook

‘How do you politely ask someone

to wear a mask?’

“But it’s OK for Murphy to go out with protesters.”

Colleen McCoach LaScala

via Facebook

‘Murphy: No one should have gone

to Trump fundraiser’

“It almost seems like the government and media want us to be afraid of everybody, at every place, at every time.”

Seth Grossman

via PressofAC.com

‘Atlantic County reports

25 new COVID-19 cases’

“Thousands of parents of toddlers are contacting lawyers.”

Harold Spivey

via Facebook

‘Inmates forced to listen to “Baby Shark” on repeat, Oklahoma prosecutor says’

“Headline should have been ‘King Murphy’s unscientific edicts close more restaurants.’”

Harry Mehlman

via PressofAC.com

‘Virus leads two prime

Atlantic City restaurants to close’

“Self-defense. You can’t charge an officer with a weapon and attempt to assault them.’

Nate Logan

via Facebook

‘Fatal police shooting in Ventnor

a colossal failure or clearly self-defense?’

“Shame they never rebuilt Brigantine Castle. I remember it as a kid.”

David Slavico

via Facebook

‘Do you believe? Find haunted places

in your city and state’

