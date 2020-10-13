Digital Voices, Oct. 13, 2020

“The convention/live events industry has been devastated by this. We need to get back to work!”
Erica Salcedo
via Facebook
‘Lawmakers push Gov. Murphy to reopen convention industry in Atlantic City’
“The truly polite thing to do is to take your own precautions and mind your own business.”
Aaron Covey
via Facebook
‘How do you politely ask someone
to wear a mask?’
“But it’s OK for Murphy to go out with protesters.”
Colleen McCoach LaScala
via Facebook
‘Murphy: No one should have gone
to Trump fundraiser’
“It almost seems like the government and media want us to be afraid of everybody, at every place, at every time.”
Seth Grossman
via PressofAC.com
‘Atlantic County reports
25 new COVID-19 cases’
“Thousands of parents of toddlers are contacting lawyers.”
Harold Spivey
via Facebook
‘Inmates forced to listen to “Baby Shark” on repeat, Oklahoma prosecutor says’
“Headline should have been ‘King Murphy’s unscientific edicts close more restaurants.’”
Harry Mehlman
via PressofAC.com
‘Virus leads two prime
Atlantic City restaurants to close’
“Self-defense. You can’t charge an officer with a weapon and attempt to assault them.’
Nate Logan
via Facebook
‘Fatal police shooting in Ventnor
a colossal failure or clearly self-defense?’
“Shame they never rebuilt Brigantine Castle. I remember it as a kid.”
David Slavico
via Facebook
‘Do you believe? Find haunted places
in your city and state’
