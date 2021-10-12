Digital Voices, Oct. 12, 2021

“How does borrowing to pay down your debt make any sense? Cut spending and allow the economy to grow.”

Gloria Illingworth

‘Debt limit showdown could tweak filibuster’

“Based on this photo, I am not facing the future with any optimism at all.”

Laurie Haden

via Facebook

‘Photo highlights from Paris Fashion Week’

“How about stop printing money out of thin air?”

Ron Haines

via Facebook

‘Can $1 trillion coin fix debt limit? Quirky law says maybe’

“We do socialize during waiting time between matches and we do feel like we are a community. So the reason behind one complex at 18th Street is sensible.”

Gregg Balin

Press editorial: ‘Pickleball rules, just not literally in Ocean City’