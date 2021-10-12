Digital Voices, Oct. 12, 2021

“How does borrowing to pay down your debt make any sense? Cut spending and allow the economy to grow.”
Gloria Illingworth
via PressofAC.com
‘Debt limit showdown could tweak filibuster’
“Based on this photo, I am not facing the future with any optimism at all.”
Laurie Haden
via Facebook
‘Photo highlights from Paris Fashion Week’
“How about stop printing money out of thin air?”
Ron Haines
via Facebook
‘Can $1 trillion coin fix debt limit? Quirky law says maybe’
“We do socialize during waiting time between matches and we do feel like we are a community. So the reason behind one complex at 18th Street is sensible.”
Gregg Balin
via PressofAC.com
Press editorial: ‘Pickleball rules, just not literally in Ocean City’
“Of course it’s an out of state company. Can’t find a N.J. based one? Afford the opportunity to N.J. residents and businesses.”
Nicole M.
via Facebook
‘Weed plans for former seafood plant gets boost in Middle vote’
“When you buy the right couch, it doesn’t sound as bad as you think.”
Anthony Davoli
via Facebook
‘Couples sleeping apart aren't just in 'I Love Lucy' anymore’
“California is going to take a big portion of that win.”
Dorothy Minahan
via Facebook
‘$699.8M Powerball jackpot won’
“When did we start taking health advice from government officials?”
Sanford Leavy
via Facebook
‘Gov. Murphy urges pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19’
“Whatever, but Girardi should ponder new role in game.”
Frank Mariani
via Facebook
‘Phillies fire hitting coach Joe Dillon, infield coach Juan Castro before season finale’
“Geraldo Rivera has a prime time TV special planned for the big reveal.”
Craig Nordberg
via Facebook
‘Cave chamber closed for 40,000 years could hold the key to the lives of Neanderthals’
“Local business and taxpayers get no relief from city of Atlantic City.”
Neeta Ratwani
via Facebook
‘Mayor to make grant recommendation for Atlantic City Fire Department, honor chief with award’
“Sorry to hear this, rest in peace.”
Mary Ann Kozack
via Facebook
‘A life remembered, Alan Kalter, 1943-2021’