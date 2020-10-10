Digital Voices, Oct. 10, 2020

“Those two restaurants were iconic places at Atlantic City, full of good reviews and great management.”
Carlos Daniel
via Facebook
‘Virus leads two prime Atlantic City restaurants to close’
“I’ve been using cannabis for a long time and it is much less damaging than alcohol.”
Joe Peraino
via PressofAC.com
Press editorial – ‘Don’t add New Jersey marijuana crisis to opioids and COVID’
“Maybe they should be in school and not remote learning unsupervised while parents are at work.”
Denise Lynn
via Facebook
‘Northfield police warn of youths ‘swerving’ bicycles into traffic’
“Like it and only eat it at Halloween time.”
Patricia Henkel
via Facebook
‘Candy corn, love it or hate it’
“My grandfather is rolling in his grave right now. He was the president of that fire company for 40 years.”
Gina Monfredo
via Facebook
‘Mizpah fire chief, firefighter charged with conspiracy and theft’
“As an independent, I’m not a very political person, and I certainly would never vote for a party over a good person.”
Lou Lippincott
via PressofAC.com
‘Kennedys will soon be gone in Congress unless Amy Kennedy beats Jeff Van Drew’
“He’s qualified. I’ve known that man all my life.”
John Ott
via Facebook
‘Deputy Chief James Sarkos named officer in charge of Atlantic City police’
“I was told Stockton was not accepting terrapins for rehab this year, only eggs or hatchlings.”
Mary Raimondo Panitch
via Facebook
‘Stockton releases rescued terrapins’
“Not a good time to be walking in New York.”
Ryan Gibbons
via Facebook
‘Actor Rick Moranis punched
while walking in New York’
“Anyone who lives in South Jersey and eats this crap should be forced to move to Delaware.”
Dennis Herold
via Facebook
‘Irish court says Subway bread isn’t bread’
