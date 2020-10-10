Digital Voices, Oct. 10, 2020

“Those two restaurants were iconic places at Atlantic City, full of good reviews and great management.”

Carlos Daniel

via Facebook

‘Virus leads two prime Atlantic City restaurants to close’

“I’ve been using cannabis for a long time and it is much less damaging than alcohol.”

Joe Peraino

Press editorial – ‘Don’t add New Jersey marijuana crisis to opioids and COVID’

“Maybe they should be in school and not remote learning unsupervised while parents are at work.”

Denise Lynn

via Facebook

‘Northfield police warn of youths ‘swerving’ bicycles into traffic’

“Like it and only eat it at Halloween time.”

Patricia Henkel

via Facebook

‘Candy corn, love it or hate it’