Digital Voices, Nov. 9, 2021

“Any New Jersey politician who goes anywhere near this project with public dollars should be run out of town.”
Don Thompson
via PressofAC.com
‘Hard Rock considering two NYC-area casinos 8 miles apart’
“At least this thing won’t eat your fries.”
Emanuel Fleming
via Facebook
‘Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows’
“Keep raising the minimum wage. This is the result.”
Michael Cialini
via Facebook
‘How Wawa plans to make convenience stores more convenient’
“Building use shifted from one faith-based religion to another. Either way, prime beach-front property won't pay a nickel in real estate taxes.”
Seth Grossman
via PressofAC.com
‘Historic retreat in Cape May Point to be preserved as science center’
“I would much rather provide my ID to vote than receive a sticker, but that doesn't happen either.”
Cindy Cutano-Kurz
via Facebook
‘Should the state require all counties to give out “I voted today” stickers to those who voted?’
“Biden thinks he could convince somebody of something? Why doesn’t he just try staying awake.”
Don Purdy
via Facebook
‘Biden says he can convince Manchin to vote for his spending bill’
“If they found out that the boyfriend did in fact sell his daughter, then all charges should be dropped.”
Alejandro Solis
via Facebook
‘Dad in Washington state accused of killing man he believed sold daughter into sex trafficking’
“In a time when townships are encouraged to enter into shared services, thank you for reconsidering.”
Michele McCauley-Barbieri
via Facebook
‘Upper Township changes course on road grader loan’
“If it was up to me, Nov. 1, but my family are buttheads, so we settled for after Thanksgiving dinner.”
Stacy June
via Facebook
‘How soon until you put up your Christmas tree?’
“Wow, that is a big science center.”
Lynne Simpkins Sekscinski
via Facebook
‘Historic retreat in Cape May Point to be preserved as science center’
“One day I’ll leave this country behind.”
Mario Orellana
via Facebook
‘Here’s how to leave your life in the US behind and move abroad’