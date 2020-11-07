Digital Voices, Nov. 7, 2020

“Why do protesters/activists victimize innocent merchants to address their grievances and perceived injustices?”
Paul Johnston
via Facebook
‘Businesses at Tanger Outlets The Walk boarded up ahead of Election Day 2020’
“The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected. State says ‘should,’ this article says ‘must.’”
Jeff Kurz
via Facebook
‘School officials remind parents of travel advisory ahead of winter vacations’
“Next will be hard drugs and crimes will go up.”
Janice Cavileer
via PressofAC.com
‘New Jersey voters approve
legalizing marijuana’
“This is so sad and it’s just gonna keep getting worse as long as Murphy is in office.”
JoJo Britton
“Has nothing to do with Murphy. Blame the virus, and that mall started to fall off before all this happened.”
Krystal Wright
via Facebook
‘Crushed by the virus, Cumberland Mall operator files for bankruptcy’
“Great event supporting law enforcement officers. I counted 150 trucks and cars in Somers Point.”
Michael T. Woelfel
via Facebook
‘“Back the Blue” parade
hits Ventnor, Margate, Longport’
“What an absurd list! How can ‘World War Z’ not be on the list?”
Jeffrey Rosenthal
via PressofAC.com
‘60 best zombie movies of all time’
“Already flew without any problems.”
Jay Vetter
via Facebook
‘Is it safe to fly for the holidays? Airlines working to convince virus-wary travelers’
“That was horrible. 250 yards? Pull Wentz and give me Hurts.”
Judi Jutes Marie
via Facebook
‘Readers not happy with Carson Wentz’s play after Eagles’ win over Dallas’
“Hopefully this will end some of the ridiculous insurance contracts that exist.”
Nicola Delorio
via Facebook
‘AtlantiCare and Geisinger finalized their separation from each other’
