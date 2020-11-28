 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Nov. 28, 2020
Digital Voices, Nov. 28, 2020

“Dr. Scott Gottlieb in a CNBC interview said communities should be doing everything possible to keep schools open.”

Joe Montoro

via Facebook

‘Lower Township, Mainland High School go virtual amid COVID-19 concerns’

“If government wants to shut everything down, employees and employers of Atlantic City deserve bailouts.”

Jeremy Juffe

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City casinos report drop in Q3 profits as restrictions stifle recovery’

“With just a mediocre performance from our QB we would be celebrating a victory.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Turnovers cost Eagles again

in dreary 22-17 loss to Browns’

“They found no evidence of fraud because the Giuliani clown show could not find any to present.”

Ken Weaver

via PressofAC.com

‘Trump’s legal team cried vote fraud,

but courts found none’

“Biden is the worst thing that could happen to this country.”

Anthony Guerrera

via PressofAC.com

‘Biden announces top foreign policy

and national security picks’

“Did mine online. Seems easier. I will never go to DMV to renew again.”

Matthew Williams

via Facebook

‘Driver’s licenses will now be mailed

after MVC issues new security features’

“He is killing this state. It’s not about public health. It’s about control.”

Rick Sepe

via Facebook

‘Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days’

“Great, so many names from the past are coming back. Sad thing is I think we were better without them.”

Michele Eremus Sabott

via Facebook

‘Biden picks former Fed chair

Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary’

“Going there as a kid, I remember them having the best arcade/game room out of all the casinos.”

Terry Stoen

via Facebook

‘Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City celebrates 40th anniversary’

