Digital Voices, Nov. 28, 2020

“Dr. Scott Gottlieb in a CNBC interview said communities should be doing everything possible to keep schools open.”
Joe Montoro
via Facebook
‘Lower Township, Mainland High School go virtual amid COVID-19 concerns’
“If government wants to shut everything down, employees and employers of Atlantic City deserve bailouts.”
Jeremy Juffe
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City casinos report drop in Q3 profits as restrictions stifle recovery’
“With just a mediocre performance from our QB we would be celebrating a victory.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘Turnovers cost Eagles again
in dreary 22-17 loss to Browns’
“They found no evidence of fraud because the Giuliani clown show could not find any to present.”
Ken Weaver
via PressofAC.com
‘Trump’s legal team cried vote fraud,
but courts found none’
“Biden is the worst thing that could happen to this country.”
Anthony Guerrera
via PressofAC.com
‘Biden announces top foreign policy
and national security picks’
“Did mine online. Seems easier. I will never go to DMV to renew again.”
Matthew Williams
via Facebook
‘Driver’s licenses will now be mailed
after MVC issues new security features’
“He is killing this state. It’s not about public health. It’s about control.”
Rick Sepe
via Facebook
‘Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days’
“Great, so many names from the past are coming back. Sad thing is I think we were better without them.”
Michele Eremus Sabott
via Facebook
‘Biden picks former Fed chair
Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary’
“Going there as a kid, I remember them having the best arcade/game room out of all the casinos.”
Terry Stoen
via Facebook
‘Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City celebrates 40th anniversary’
