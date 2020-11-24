Digital Voices, Nov. 24, 2020

“What, you think you’re better than any other essential worker? Nope.”

Robert White

‘200 Atlantic City teachers did not return to class due to virus concerns’

“Why? Northfield has been in person four days a week since 9/8 and we’re doing great!”

Melanie Horn Woodall

via Facebook

‘First day of in-person classes in Cherry Hill, wondering how long will it last.’

“Murphy is full of himself. He should use a scapel in dealing out restrictions ... not one size fits all for the whole state.”

James Behl

‘State health official urges smaller Thanksgiving gatherings as cases rise’

“The way they are playing, this seems like a public service.”

Dennis McCauley

via Facebook

‘Eagles fans no longer allowed

to attend games at the Linc this season’