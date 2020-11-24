 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Nov. 24, 2020
“What, you think you’re better than any other essential worker? Nope.”

Robert White

via PressofAC.com

‘200 Atlantic City teachers did not return to class due to virus concerns’

“Why? Northfield has been in person four days a week since 9/8 and we’re doing great!”

Melanie Horn Woodall

via Facebook

‘First day of in-person classes in Cherry Hill, wondering how long will it last.’

“Murphy is full of himself. He should use a scapel in dealing out restrictions ... not one size fits all for the whole state.”

James Behl

via PressofAC.com

‘State health official urges smaller Thanksgiving gatherings as cases rise’

“The way they are playing, this seems like a public service.”

Dennis McCauley

via Facebook

‘Eagles fans no longer allowed

to attend games at the Linc this season’

“Instead of going out to the Flanders Thanksgiving buffet, my family of five will enjoy my delicious home cooking.”

Leah Drobel

via Facebook

‘Will your Thanksgiving look different

this year due to COVID-19?’

“Could be the 2020 election candidates.”

Jimmy Miller

via Facebook

‘N.C. museum gets fossils of dinosaurs that apparently died fighting’

“Trump got us two vaccines and the government still won’t acknowledge it.”

Lal Armani

via Facebook

‘State officials set COVID-19 briefing’

“Yup. Where is the line to get one?”

Scott Shade

via Facebook

‘Do you have confidence a COVID-19 vaccine will be safe?’

“Just get the vaccines out already, so we can get back to normal!”

Ben James

via Facebook

‘Pfizer says COVID-19 shot

95% effective, seeking clearance soon’

