Digital Voices, Nov. 21, 2020

“My office is 78 degrees on a daily basis with no air circulation yet they want students to quarantine in my office.”

Gina Walk

‘200 Atlantic City teachers did not return to class due to virus concerns’

“Thank President Trump for bringing the troops home for good.”

Michael T. Woelfel

‘Pentagon announces troop cuts in Iraq, Afghanistan before Biden takes office’

“Sweet kids. So glad they are learning about giving and kindness.”

Pamela Dye-Hayne

‘Kindergartners make dog toys for shelter dogs ahead of World Kindness Day’

“OK, Ricki. … Wait, just saw the $5,000 entry fee.”

Megan Molinowski

‘$1 million prize fishing tournament coming to Golden Nugget in July’