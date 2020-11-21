 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Nov. 21, 2020
Digital Voices, Nov. 21, 2020

“My office is 78 degrees on a daily basis with no air circulation yet they want students to quarantine in my office.”

Gina Walk

via PressofAC.com

‘200 Atlantic City teachers did not return to class due to virus concerns’

“Thank President Trump for bringing the troops home for good.”

Michael T. Woelfel

via Facebook

‘Pentagon announces troop cuts in Iraq, Afghanistan before Biden takes office’

“Sweet kids. So glad they are learning about giving and kindness.”

Pamela Dye-Hayne

via Facebook

‘Kindergartners make dog toys for shelter dogs ahead of World Kindness Day’

“OK, Ricki. … Wait, just saw the $5,000 entry fee.”

Megan Molinowski

via Facebook

‘$1 million prize fishing tournament coming to Golden Nugget in July’

“Should have kept Foles! Awful play calling all year. They might lose the rest of the games this year.”

Michael Stites

via Facebook

‘Readers sound off on Eagles’ Pederson, Wentz and defense after loss to Giants’

“Parents are responsible. They should pay for damage.”

Helene O’Rourke

via Facebook

‘12-year-old charged with arson

in fire at Ocean City Acme’

“This guy assaulted a police officer and was released?”

Kirk Michael

via Facebook

‘Pleasantville man charged with burglary, aggravated assault on A.C. police officer’

“Amazon is 100% going to get split up for being too big.”

Jorge Caceres

via Facebook

‘Amazon opens online pharmacy,

shaking up another industry’

“You can have mine. I haven’t had a flu shot in 70 years.”

Tony Bonfiglio

via Facebook

‘Who will be the first

to get COVID-19 vaccines?’

“As long as you have an Atlantic City license or a casino license you don’t have to always register all the time. I don’t.”

Terri Garrison

via Facebook

‘Holiday food distribution for Atlantic City residents, casino workers set’

“When we had mechanical voting machines that couldn’t be hacked, established voter lists 30 days before election, and doctors’ notes and travel documents for rare mail-in ballots, we did not have provisional ballots.”

Seth Grossman

via PressofAC.com

‘Cape May County provisional votes counted, Atlantic to start soon’

“This tax idea was imported from socialist Europe.”

Jack Vandelay

via Facebook

‘A tax on working from home? Idea seen as way to help economy’

“Wait a minute, that turkey is not wearing a mask.”

Henry Connahey

via Facebook

‘10 tips for tackling the Thanksgiving Day spread’

