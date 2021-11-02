 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Nov. 2, 2021
“When Capt. Kirk goes to space, things happen.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘First possible planet outside Milky Way galaxy found, NASA says’

“To be consistent, we also need to keep banner planes, billboard goats, and parasailing boats at least 18 miles from the beach.”

Gaetano Cataldo

via PressofAC.com

‘Ocean City mayor: Wind turbines should not be seen from beach’

“You should see all the affordable housing they are building in N.J. for all the homeless the corruption has caused.”

Robert Tigro

via Facebook

‘South Jersey home listings for people who need a lot of living space’

“Nothing will happen to them, they’ll apologize and return the bikes and that will be it.”

Joe Lea

via Facebook

‘Two Lower Township cops accused of theft of bikes in Cape May’

“What happened to ‘follow the science’ or is that only when convenient?”

Anthony Buchanico

via Facebook

‘United States issues its 1st passport with “X” gender marker’

“Seen all over Europe and the rest of the world and are not an eyesore. There may be valid points against these but seeing them 15 miles out is not a big deal.”

Bob Schwartz

via Facebook

‘Ocean City mayor: Wind turbines should not be seen from beach’

“Grew up across the street. Loved the burgers there as a little fat kid. Family house is now a parking lot.”

Justin Skyler Daniels

via Facebook

‘Future of Smitty's Clam Bar in Somers Point is anyone's guess beyond 2022’

“A wonderful good news story all around.”

Angele Statuti Pettinato

via PressofAC.com

‘Absecon seventh-grader leads school therapy dog to Best of Breed victory in dog show’

“Wait, that's not what a strawberry is supposed to taste like?”

Stacey Lynn

via Facebook

‘Pop-Tarts don't have enough strawberries, lawsuit alleges’

“The inmates are running the asylum?”

Jim Powers

via Facebook

‘Report questions Cumberland jail leaders' ability to make long list of needed reforms’

“Moderna has been shown to be slightly better than Pfizer.”

Cheryl Clagett Wrigley

via Facebook

‘FDA advisers back Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young kids’

