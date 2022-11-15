Digital Voices, Nov. 15, 2022

‘Phillies intend to show run to World Series was just a start’
‘Atlantic City voters reject change to nonpartisan elections’
‘Sunday was the warmest November night in Atlantic City since records began 140+ years ago’
‘Middle Township says no to second cannabis business’
Letter: ‘Majority should prevail, end smoking in casinos’
‘Facebook parent company Meta laying off 11,000 people, 13% of workforce’
‘Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win’
‘Nancy Pelosi talks about attack on husband: “I was very scared”’
‘Voters boost abortion rights in Kentucky, Michigan, California, Vermont’
‘Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections’
‘Sexiest Man Alive? A new star has the title’
“Class act! We’ll be back.” Jane Laielli
via Facebook “I’m very happy residents voted no.” Valeria J. Marcus via Facebook “We did it! New world record.” Brian Long via Facebook “Some of these people remind me of an old Groucho Marx song ... ‘Whatever it is, I’m against it.’” Matt Heavens via Facebook “It’s about the high rollers because let’s face it, grandma on the slots having to get up to have a smoke isn’t going to hurt anyone’s bottom line.” Nick Vitola via PressofAC.com “Good. I hope Meta, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok all go out of business.” Jason Bird via Facebook “Wait. Wasn’t California the reason the drawing was delayed? Hmmm. Interesting.” Michael Costa via Facebook “Release body camera footage. Release internal video. Release neighbors and police car video. Release the 911 recordings like the always do for us.” Mario Suarez via Facebook “Kentucky also passed Amendment 3, 79.7% to 20.3% to remove slavery as a punishment from their Constitution.” Ken Klotz via Facebook “Katie Britt became the first female senator from Alabama; why no story?” Dominic Giovanetti via Facebook “His brother is also an actor and was on ‘One Life to Live.’” Raymon Fernandez via Facebook