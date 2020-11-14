Digital Voices, Nov. 14, 2020

“Murphy is doing the right thing. It’s either make the sacrifice now or pay big later. ... This will keep us safe and the economy rolling.”
Maria Maria
via PressofAC.com
‘Murphy’s ‘one-size-fits-all’ COVID restrictions under fire in South Jersey, Atlantic City’
“Why view our state like a household? The counties with the most cases should face the tighter restrictions.”
Greg Offner
‘New Jersey virus cases surge as new restrictions loom’
“Why do Republicans continue to foment divisiveness and hatred? These comments are not only inappropriate, they are just plain stupid.”
Robert Rossiello
“Nothing he said was homophobic. Why does the Democratic party feel the need to defend the gay community?”
Michael Dante
“If these are the people we choose to represent us, what does this say about us?”
Justin Skyler Daniels
Via Facebook
‘Democrats push back against “homophobic,” political remarks made at Veterans Day ceremony’
“Thank you Mr. Stroz for your service! So great to learn more about an honorable, humble man that served in our Armed Forces.”
Jonathan DeGraff-Cipriani
‘Stroz finds “home” with members of the Air Force Reserves’
“The JFS is an outstanding organization that has helped save countless lives. Well deserved.”
Damien Cote
Via Facebook
‘Atlantic City police, Jewish Family Service receive grant to help those with mental illness, substance abuse’
“(In my opinion), there should not be indoor sports right now. If we had sent kids to school and waited on sports, band, etc., we may not be in as bad of shape with COVID numbers.”
Kim Myles
Via Facebook
‘NJSIAA and Governor’s Office to meet to discuss winter high school sports season’
