Digital Voices, Nov. 13, 2021

‘Testa bill would recognize natural COVID immunity as vaccination’

‘Eagles fans voted most likely to start and win a fight, according to poll’

Press editorial: ‘Grand hotel plan shows Cape May’s still got it’

‘Van Drew votes with Dems for “straight-up infrastructure bill” to benefit NJ’

‘Red wave driven by GOP turnout, but will it last?’

‘Appeals court temporarily halts mandate that businesses require workers to vaccinate’

‘In new book and old lawsuit, Atlantic City man claims to be son of JFK and Marilyn Monroe’

‘Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’

via Facebook

‘Should daylight savings time be abolished?’

via Facebook ‘Freedom Fries concocts wildly delicious tater creations at the Hamilton Mall’

via Facebook ‘Look back at South Jersey speakeasies’

“My family and I have survived COVID. We’ve all had an antibodies test and we all have COVID antibodies almost a year later. We are not getting vaccinated because it is unnecessary.” Jeremy Senn, via PressofAC.com “Well, that’s something to be proud of!” Cynthia Barrett, via Facebook “This project would be a disaster for the largely residential area in which it is proposed. It will face opposition.” Laura Starrett, via PressofAC.com “I do not agree with him on quite a number of things, but this was the right thing to do.” Mary Crawford, via Facebook “Keep believing that one party is better than the other. The only carbon they plan on reducing is us.” Jack Warren, via Facebook “Instead of an executive order, why don’t Democrats actually draft legislation and vote on it?” Alan Rhoads, via Facebook “If that dude is a Kennedy, so am I.” Michael Carter, via Facebook “The best attack against AOC is to just let her talk.” Peter Haberstroh, via Facebook “Stop with changing the clocks around.” Karen L. MacLeod “This is a fantastic restaurant and the people are great.”Anthony Gaud “Interesting story and pictures, thanks for sharing.” Frank Robey