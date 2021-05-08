 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, May 8, 2021
Digital Voices, May 8, 2021

“They most likely had COVID, so they have antibodies and they’re being told to just get the first shot.”

Ken Brownell

via Facebook

‘Why so many people are skipping

their second COVID shot’

“I’m willing to bet the feces did not come from McDonalds.”

Donna Manning

via PressofAC.com

‘Millville family suing McDonald’s

after finding feces on burger wrapper’

“Insane, it is all outdoors! Virtually almost zero percent chance of spread even before vaccines.”

Tom Hoskins

via Facebook

‘Despite lessening COVID-19 restrictions, fans still not allowed at H.S. crew events’

“I did that once.”

Gary Cipollone

via Facebook

‘Man arrested for smuggling 35 live finches in hair curlers from Guyana’

“I can state with certainly that these jobs are now back. Please take a look and welcome back!”

Anthony Gaud

via Facebook

‘More than 15,000 New Jersey hospitality jobs lost due to pandemic, study finds’

“I’m scared for his children. He has six, one on the way.”

Marianne Lombardi Mayers

via Facebook

‘Former reality TV star Josh Duggar

faces child porn charges’

“This comment section is just a shotgun blast of cringe.”

Paul Thomas Garraty

via Facebook

‘New cat set to join Bidens’ dogs

at the White House’

“Selling is not in the best interest of those struggling to pay bills. Corporate water/sewer service costs more.”

Margaret Gallos

via PressofAC.com

Press view: ‘Plenty of advantages in Egg Harbor City sale of water/sewer utility’

“Probably? They should have been open last August.”

Larry Brady

via Facebook

‘Biden says schools “should probably

all be open” in the fall’

“The time for intensive mental health intervention is during the screening process before any candidates are even considered for admittance to the police academy.”

Winnie Jensen

via Facebook

‘Breaking the stigma around police mental health’

