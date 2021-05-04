 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, May 4, 2021
Digital Voices, May 4, 2021

“This keeps getting better and better. I can’t believe people actually listen to this.”

Vienna Kinsey Snyder

via Facebook

‘CDC says vaccinated Americans can mostly go without masks outdoors’

“Looks like taxes going up across the country.”

Bernedette Baroni Walser

via Facebook

‘A closer look at Biden’s $1.8T plan

for families and education’

“Most bar owners had no other choice but to violate these stipulations or they would no longer be able to stay afloat.”

Frankie Glads

via Facebook

‘Wildwood bar’s license suspended

for summer after COVID-19 violations’

“How do you know the sexual orientation of the person hired to this position?”

Kevin Gould

via PressofAC.com

‘Atlantic City appoints first

LGBTQ program coordinator’

“Why aren’t DMV employees vaccinated? Let’s get them vaccinated so they can remain open.”

Diane Osbourne

via Facebook

‘Egg Harbor Township DMV closed

until May 7 due to COVID-19 shutdown’

“I take the bus from Brick to Atlantic City a few times a month and hear how it’s common to have been robbed or people in the casino afraid to go outside.”

Mark Arnold

via PressofAC.com

‘Atlantic City crime rate dropping, but merchants and residents don’t feel safe’

“Cutch was a slow starter while with Pirates.”

Bill Sonni

via Facebook

‘Batting .154, Phillies’ Andrew McCutchen gets a couple of days off’

“Notice how when people want to travel in the summer, gas prices go up?”

Lynda Louise

via Facebook

‘Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas?’

“Oppose wind in exchange for what?”

Ken Klotz

via Facebook

‘Wind opponents back Cape May County position’

